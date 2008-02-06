Remote workers rejoice as VPN gets speed bump

If you've ever had the misfortune to dial into a virtual private network (VPN) for a spot of long-distance telecommuting, you'll doubtless be overjoyed to hear of a new technique that gives the slowcoach technology a boot up the backside.

The breakthrough is a seemingly simple one from NTT Information Sharing Platform Laboratories that results in VPN communications four times faster than at present.

Phase change phased out

According to the boffins [Subscription link] at the Japanese telecoms giant, all they had to do was stop the relay devices that connect different parts of the network from decrypting, then re-encrypting, data passing through.

As the new method is completely compatible with the SSL encryption used by any internet browser, there are few barriers to commercial adoption - something NTT reckons will happen within two years.