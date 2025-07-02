Opera's revamped VPN Pro now integrates ExpressVPN's Lightway technology

The update also adds 15 more server locations for a total of 48 worldwide

Opera VPN Pro still lacks iOS support at the time of writing

Opera VPN Pro has undergone a major revamp – and it's now powered by one of the very best VPN providers out there.

The team has integrated ExpressVPN's proprietary Lightway protocol into the service in a move that promises to deliver faster speeds, better privacy, and stronger security – even against post-quantum threats. The update also includes 15 more server locations, for a total of 48 worldwide.

New and existing users can now enjoy the protection of the revamped Opera VPN Pro on up to six Windows, macOS, or Android devices. Yet, the service still lacks iOS support at the time of writing.

Why ExpressVPN's Lightway?

Lightway is ExpressVPN's proprietary technology, specifically designed to offer users a faster, more secure, and reliable VPN experience.

Fully developed in-house and released in 2020, Lightway is an open-source software. This means that anyone can audit its code to ensure that all works as it should.

ExpressVPN completely recoded Lightway from C to Rust last February for even better security, performance, and ease of extension.

Lightway also has the advantage of including post-quantum protection by default to protect users against both current and future cyber threats.

Now, Opera VPN Pro users can also benefit from these protections.

Opera for Android just got a powerful upgrade!👉VPN Pro now supports 15 new global locations, more ways to browse privately and securely👉Aria just leveled up, now with higher-quality answers for a smoother chat experience👉Bookmarks got personal, sort them your way and add… pic.twitter.com/QrW4KyCibiJuly 1, 2025

It's worth noting that, unlike the Opera free VPN version, Opera VPN Pro was originally built on Nord VPN's servers and network infrastructure.

The provider told TechRadar it has now decided to collaborate with ExpressVPN for this purpose.

Commenting on the move, Product Marketing Manager, Privacy and Security at Opera, Michael Tegos said: "Being an open-source, independently audited protocol that regularly undergoes penetration testing to check for vulnerabilities, Lightway aligns with our focus on continuing to improve VPN Pro and offering better privacy and security to our users."

Tegos also mentions ExpressVPN's improved speed and reliability as reasons behind the switch. He said: "[Lightway] works especially well on mobile devices where it offers reduced latency and better battery life. As we offer VPN Pro on both desktop and Android, this was an important factor for us.

"Finally, Lightway’s use of ML-KEM, the NIST standard for post-quantum encryption, means that it can help us future-proof VPN Pro for our users today."

Crucially, the provider ensures that the revamped Opera VPN Pro continues to never log your activity, collect personal data, or any other identifiable information. A commitment that was verified with an independent no-log audit in September 2024.

How to upgrade

Unlike other VPN services, Opera VPN Pro doesn't come as a standalone app, but is integrated directly within the Opera browser.

If you're already an Opera VPN Pro subscriber, the provider promises a seamless transition.

On desktop devices (macOS and Windows), the service will automatically upgrade to the new version the next time you start your web browser. On Android, you'll receive a notification to upgrade your browser app and enjoy Opera's revamped VPN Pro.

Not sure if you want to sign up? Good news – new users can try out the new Opera VPN Pro with a 7-day free trial on up to 6 devices at once.