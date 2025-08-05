We love this deal as much as NordVPN, clearly, does. But after two extensions, it's your last seven days to claim our exclusive NordVPN deal.

Exclusively to TechRadar readers, NordVPN is giving you a final chance to claim up to $50 in Amazon gift cards and get 4 months free protection included in your price when you pick up selected 2-year plans.

Ending August 12, the deal applies to all NordVPN two-year plans above the Basic package, though the Amazon gift card ranges from $20 to $50 depending on the plan you choose. What's more, the deal is available in the US, UK, Australia, and Canada.

Exclusive deal NordVPN: up to $50 Amazon Gift Card + 4 months free on two-year plans

It's your last chance to get your hands on our favorite NordVPN deal. Until August 12, NordVPN's best deal since Black Friday 2023 can be yours, and TechRadar readers can claim: ✅ Up to 76% OFF

✅ Up to $50 Amazon Gift card

✅ 4 months free protection (TechRadar exclusive) The value of the Amazon Gift card ranges from $20 to $50, depending on the two-year plan you choose. Whichever plan you choose, you can access NordVPN servers in over 120 countries, 950 Mbps download speeds, and a suite of security tools, including Threat Protection, Meshnet, Onion over VPN, and more. Hit the 'View Deal' button to claim TechRadar's exclusive deal. And remember – you can still take advantage of its risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee (though you can't claim a free Amazon gift card if you do!)

What you need to know

If you're wondering what the best eligible plan for you is, we've given you a full rundown below. However, if you're already set on a specific NordVPN plan, be aware that the Amazon gift card included will only be sent to you between 31 and 50 days after purchase.

This means, unfortunately, you cannot take advantage of NordVPN's 30-day money-back guarantee and still claim a voucher – but we don't think you'll be reconsidering anytime soon.

NordVPN ranks as the best VPN we've tested. What's more, no matter the plan you choose, you can access NordVPN's three unique features that've stopped me from switching for months: Meshnet, Threat Protection Pro, and NordWhisper.

What's more, if you're worried about recent age verification measures, NordVPN is perfect. It has some of the fastest speeds available, super-secure protocols, especially NordWhisper, and apps for almost any device you can imagine.

If you're struggling to decide which NordVPN plan to choose, check out our full comparison below ▼