It's a great time to consider picking up a gaming laptop this week with the Best Buy back-to-school sale in full swing. Right now, for example, the retailer has some of the lowest prices I've ever seen on machines with the latest RTX 5000 series graphics cards.

First up, this Asus TUF A16 for $1,349 (was $1,699), which is an absolute steal for a machine with a brand-new RTX 5070 GPU. Despite its reasonable price tag, you get a Ryzen 9 chipset and 32GB of RAM with this configuration, making it a fantastic all-around workhorse for both gaming and productivity applications.

For something a little more premium, you could also consider this Gigabyte Aero X16 for $1,499 (was $1,649) or the excellent Asus ROG Strix G16 for $1,549 (was $1,999).

The latter, in particular, features a potent combination of an RTX 5070 Ti and Ryzen 9 chipset, which is extremely impressive for just under $1,600. The Gigabyte, on the other hand, only features an RTX 5070, but makes up for it with a lightweight and subtle design that's more understated than the usual gaming laptop.

You can read more about these gaming laptops in more detail below, or head on over to Best Buy for the retailer's full back-to-school sale.

Today's best gaming laptop deals at Best Buy

Asus TUF Gaming A16: was $1,699.99 now $1,349.99 at Best Buy Graphics card: RTX 5070

Processor: AMD Ryzen 9

RAM: 32GB DDR5 RAM

Storage: 1TB SSD This Asus TUF is one of the cheapest gaming laptops I've ever seen to carry the latest RTX 5070 graphics card. That alone should get you superb performance, but this machine also features an AMD Ryzen 9 chipset and 32GB of RAM. That means no glaring upgrades are needed to get great gaming and productivity performance right out of the box.

Gigabyte Aero X16: was $1,649.99 now $1,499.99 at Best Buy Graphics card: RTX 5070

Processor: AMD Ryzen Al 7 350

RAM: 32GB DDR5 RAM

Storage: 1TB SSD The Gigabyte Aero X16 is a new model that we haven't tested, but it looks to be a fantastic premium RTX 5070 gaming laptop. Specs-wise, it's not quite as strong as the Asus above, but you get a thin, lightweight design with premium build quality and an excellent 1600p display.

Asus ROG Strix G16: was $1,999.99 now $1,549.99 at Best Buy Graphics card: RTX 5070 Ti

Processor: AMD Ryzen 9 HX

RAM: 16GB DDR5 RAM

Storage: 1TB SSD The Asus G16 is one of our favorite higher-end gaming laptops, and Best Buy has a great price on this RTX 5070 Ti configuration right now. With a Ryzen 9 chipset, this machine melds superb performance with a beautiful premium design. The only downside? This machine only comes with 16GB of RAM, which is a relatively easy DIY upgrade, to be fair – especially with this machine's new toolless design.

