This RTX 5070 gaming laptop is going for just $1,349 today - you won't find anything cheaper right now
This machine is cheaper than some RTX 5060 laptops today
Best Buy's been hosting a big 'Black Friday in July' sale this week - it's the retailer's answer to Amazon Prime Day. One area it undoubtedly beats its rival is in gaming laptops - such as this Asus TUF A16 for $1,349 (was $1,699).
If you were scanning the Amazon Prime Day listings, looking for a gaming laptop in vain, then this is my top choice right now. Not only does it feature the new RTX 5070 graphics card, but it's also one of the cheapest listings yet for a machine with this GPU.
Alongside the RTX 5070, you also get 32GB of RAM and a decent Intel Core 7 chipset, which should get you great performance right out of the box. This machine 'only' features a 1200p display, so you'll have absolutely no issues getting smooth frame rates for a few good years down the line. As the most recent GPU series, you can expect great Ray-Tracing performance and support for Multi-Frame Generation too!
Super cheap RTX 5070 gaming laptop deal
Graphics card- GeForce RTX 5070
Processor - Intel Core 7-240H
RAM - 32GB
Storage - 1TB
I'm surprised to see such a deep price cut on an RTX 5070 gaming laptop so soon after release, but I'm definitely not complaining. This Asus TUF A16 not only features a massive $300 price cut but you're also getting 32GB of RAM and a good Intel chipset. It's a shame this PC only has a 1200p display, but you'll have no issues playing games smoothly for a few good years down the line here.
We've tried the A14 and A16 models here at TechRadar and found them to be relatively good budget buys. They aren't high-end machines but the design is understated and appealing in our opinion. It's not a garish laptop - and you also get a nice display for the money. At full price, I'd say this Asus is definitely a little on the pricey side, but today's deal at Best Buy makes it a good buy.
Alex is TechRadar's deals editor, specializing in getting our readers the best bang for the buck on the tech that we know and love. He's a dab hand at covering retailer events like Black Friday and Amazon Prime Day having over seven years of e-commerce experience at Future PLC; including bylines at our sister sites T3 and GamesRadar. Alex's expertise touches on most areas of TechRadar but he has a particular love for phones, laptops, and cameras, being an avid photographer. Outside of work, you'll find him indulging his love for street and travel photography, at home working on music, or down at the local climbing gym.
