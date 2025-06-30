Not a typo – you can get an RTX 5080 gaming laptop for $1,480 with these two steps

Last week, I spotted what was easily the cheapest RTX 5070 Ti gaming laptop ever in the HP 4th of July sale, and I've just found another hidden gem. There are a few steps to take, but you can currently get an RTX 5080-equipped HP Omen Max gaming laptop for just $1,479.99 (was $2,549).

First, you have to use the configurator to select an Intel Ultra 7-255HX chipset, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. These are slightly weaker specs, but they're still more than capable when paired up with the RTX 5080 graphics card.

Second, use the code LEVELUP20 at checkout to knock another 20% off the price. That should bring the deal from an already-good $1,849.99 to an eye-wateringly cheap $1,479. That's easily the lowest price yet for a gaming laptop with this powerful GPU.

The similar deal on the RTX 5070 Ti variant that I covered last week sold out pretty quickly, so it's definitely a good idea to pick this one up sooner rather than later. As stated, today's deals at HP are part of the retailer's official 4th of July sales, so I don't expect it will receive any further price cuts on the big day itself!

Cheap RTX 5080 gaming laptop

HP Omen Max gaming laptop: was $2,549.99 now $1,479.99 at HP US Graphics card: GeForce RTX 5080

Processor: Intel Core Ultra 7 255HX

RAM: 16GB DDR5

Storage: 512GB You can use the code LEVELUP20 at checkout to get an RTX 5080-equipped Omen Max gaming laptop for under $1,500 in the HP 4th of July sale. This particular listing is specific to the above configuration, so you'll have to use the provided configurator to tweak the components to get the lowest possible price.

