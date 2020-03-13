Trending

Cheap computer monitor deals

The best cheap monitor deals for working from home

By Mackenzie Frazier

TechRadar Deals Working from home? See our list of the best cheap monitor deals from retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, and Dell.

Xbox one roblox bundle deals sales

New Xbox One Roblox bundle means you can keep the kids happy for less

By Alex Whitelock

This new Xbox One Roblox bundle from Microsoft gives a great entry point into the popular games-platform

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 could have Galaxy S20's chipset, not an upgraded one

By Tom Bedford

It seems Samsung's two flagship series in 2020 will use the same chipset, despite that not being the case in 2019.

cheap bose deals sales

These Bose deals give you huge savings on the premium Home Speaker series this weekend

By Tabitha Baker

techradar deals Great Bose deals right now - save big on the Bose Home speaker 500 and 300 this weekend

Pixar movie Onward is releasing on Disney Plus very, very soon

By Samuel Roberts

Disney Plus will host the recently-released Pixar movie Onward starting in April.

Best cheap webcams 2020

By Matt Hanson

Buying Guide Working from home? These are the best cheap webcams you can buy right now.

Computing
best vpn

The best VPN service 2020

By Adam Marshall

VPN Our definitive list of the best VPN services currently available online. We’ll help you find the best VPN and most trustworthy service, with the best security and apps compared.

VPN
disney plus price and bundles

Disney Plus price: bundle costs and sign up deals compared to Netflix, Amazon Prime and more

By Kevin Lynch

Disney Plus Disney Plus may be more affordable than you thought. Get the lowdown on deals, bundles, Disney Plus price and where to sign up.

TV
Gaming
Mobile phones
Audio

Television

Peripherals
The cast of Community

In April 2020, Netflix gets one of the best sitcoms of the century

By Samuel Roberts

New movies and TV shows coming to Netflix US in April 2020.

TV
slingt tv deal

This Sling TV deal gives you a $10 discount if you sign up to the streaming service right now

By Isabel Martins

TechRadar Deals Looking for your next series to binge watch? With this Sling TV deal you'll find just that - a great discount on an excellent streaming service.

Television
Facebook

Facebook fights fake news with new Covid-19 information center

By Adam Vjestica

Facebook steps in to provide reliable news, information and real-time updates during Covid-19 outbreak.

Computing
Samsung Galaxy S20 review

By James Peckham

The Samsung Galaxy S20 offers 5G speeds, better cameras and a slightly larger screen, but it gets pretty expensive in some regions.

PayPal credit card processing

PayPal credit card processing review

By Rob Clymo

TechRadar Pro

PayPal credit card processing has an option for any kind of business be it big or small

Business and Finance
MacBook Air review

Hands on: MacBook Air (2020) review

By Gareth Beavis, Matt Hanson

Not yet rated

Apple's new MacBook Air 2020 is its cheapest new laptop yet - but how have the upgrades fared?

Laptops & portable PCs
Unihertz Atom XL

Unihertz Atom XL rugged smartphone review

By Desire Athow

TechRadar Pro

The Atom XL aims to fill a gap but is it a peg looking for a hole?

Mobile phones
New Hero

Wix website builder review

By Mike Williams, Steve Paris

TechRadar Pro

Updated Don't think you can build a great website? Wix makes it easy to do so…

Utilities
Greenway Health

Greenway Health review

By Jonas DeMuro

TechRadar Pro

Greenway Health is a powerful platform to simplify the complexities of running a busy medical practice.

Software
Data Rescue 5 review

Data Rescue 5 review

By Christian Rigg

TechRadar Pro

Review Is Data Rescue 5 the best file recovery tool to recover data lost through deletion, reformatting, or corruption?

MiniTool Power Data Recovery V8.7 review

MiniTool Power Data Recovery V8.7 review

By Alex McOmie

TechRadar Pro

Review This MiniTool Power Data Recovery V8.7 review evaluates its performance and efficiency relative to similar file recovery platforms.

Paragon Backup and Recovery review

Paragon Backup and Recovery review

By Alex McOmie

TechRadar Pro

Review Our Paragon Backup and Recovery review covers the software’s features and compares it to other file recovery programs.

CrashPlan review

CrashPlan review

By Michael Graw

TechRadar Pro

Review Our CrashPlan review will look at whether you can rely on this data recovery and backup software to restore files after a crash or malware attack.

IPVanish

IPVanish VPN review

By Mike Williams

TechRadar Pro

Updated IPVanish is a fast VPN that is highly configurable and offers clients for Windows, Android and iOS.

Utilities

How you can use your PC to help scientists develop a treatment for the coronavirus

By Bill Thomas

With Folding@Home, you can leverage the power of your home PC to help scientists develop a treatment for coronavirus.

Image Credit: Future

How to clean your gaming peripherals

By Henry Ewins

Keep your favorite gaming toys free of grime and germs.

Gaming

How to clean your iPad or tablet

By Andrew Williams

Cleaning your tablet has never been more important. Here's how to do it without causing damage.

Tablets
How to use FaceTime on your iPhone or iPad

By David Lumb

Want to chat with your loved ones who have iPhones or iPads? Here's how to use FaceTime, Apple's easy-to-use video chat app.

Mobile phones

How to protect yourself and your data online by reducing visibility

By Rob Clymo

TechRadar Pro

Updated Had enough of being snooped on and having your personal information treated as a commodity? It's time to disappear.

Internet
Google Hangouts

How to use Google Hangouts

By Darren Allan

Whether you’re using Hangouts on a PC or mobile device, we’ll show you how to set it all up and troubleshoot any problems.

Computing

How to clean your laptop screen

By Robert Zak

We show you how to clean your laptop screen safely without damaging it.

Laptops

How Covid-19 can live on your phone, and how you can clean it

By Andrew Williams

This is how to clean your phone to protect yourself from coronavirus and other germ-based concerns.

Mobile phones

FaceTime isn't on Android: here are three alternatives you can use

By James Rogerson

FaceTime is exclusive to Apple devices, but there are lots of alternatives that Android users can use too.

Mobile phones
How to cancel subscriptions on iPhone

By Adam Vjestica

Manage or cancel subscriptions straight from your iPhone with our how-to guide.

Mobile phones
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra

What is pixel binning and how can it help my smartphone photography?

By Amy Davies

Many new smartphones make the most of pixel binning for great pictures, but what does this actually mean?

Mobile phones
