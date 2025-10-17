Hori's Piranha Plant Camera for Nintendo Switch 2 appears to have a new standard price of $39.99 / £26.38

The camera was initially priced at $59.99 / £33.99 when it launched in June 2025

Piranha Plant camera can be used to enhance GameChat on Nintendo Switch 2

*Chomp chomp* Hori's Piranha Plant Camera for Nintendo Switch 2 seems to have had its price crunched for good. I've spotted the Piranha Plant camera going for just $39.99 (was $59.99) at Amazon US, and only £26.38 (was £33.99) at Amazon UK. That's a pretty significant saving!

Specifically, that means that the Piranha Plant camera has seen a 33% reduction in the US and a 22% discount in the UK. And this doesn't seem to be temporary. These new prices are not listed as 'sales' on Amazon, but simply as the new standard costs.

I've listed some purchase links for US and UK buyers down below, but you can scroll down a little further to learn more about the Piranha Plant camera and whether I'd consider it worth buying. Come on, let's take a look...

Today's best Hori Piranha Plant Camera prices

Hori Piranha Plant Camera for Nintendo Switch 2: was $59.99 now $39.99 at Amazon Yes, US buyers can now swipe Hori's Piranha Plant camera for $20 less than it originally sold for at the point of launch. This camera can be used to enhance your GameChat experiences on Nintendo Switch 2, and even opens up more gameplay functionality in a select range of titles. At $39.99, it's a fair bit cheaper than the official Nintendo Switch 2 camera, making it a budget option worth considering.

Hori Piranha Plant Camera for Nintendo Switch 2: was £33.99 now £26.38 at Amazon Over in the UK, Hori's Piranha Plant Camera for Nintendo Switch 2 has a sort of unorthodox new price of £26.38, meaning it's 22% cheaper than it was at launch. You can make use of this camera to video call your friends via GameChat on Switch 2, or to open up some unique gameplay opportunities on a small handful of games.

In my Hori Piranha Plant Camera for Nintendo Switch 2 review, I made my thoughts crystal clear on this Nintendo-licensed product.

Yes, it's an adorable accessory, and I actually own one myself – predominantly because it looks brilliant next to my extensive Amiibo collection. But in terms of performance, it could certainly be better. It can frame your face well for GameChat and games like Mario Party Jamboree + Jamboree TV, but that's where the good news stops.

See, this thing has a pretty archaic 480p resolution, meaning that your face won't look all too clear on-screen. For anyone who played around with the camera on a Nintendo DSi or 3DS, that's the kind of quality we're talking...

Still, the Piranha Plant camera certainly serves its purpose (just don't sit too far from it – things get blurry). With a seemingly brand new price below $40 / £25, it's a functional option for those on a budget – and it does have its upsides, like a secure mount and privacy shutter.

(Image credit: Future)

Is it worth buying? Well, that really depends.

If you've got some games that use the camera, like Mario Kart World, the Switch 2 edition of Mario Party Jamboree, and even Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour, it could open up slightly more interactive play, especially online. I also see no reason why Mario superfans couldn't just buy it to show Piranha Plant some love. He's a top-tier baddie in my book.

But as I mentioned in my article covering the usefulness of Nintendo Switch 2 cameras in general, I think a lot of players can live without one for the moment. That's predominantly because there aren't a lot of titles supporting the accessory yet...but who knows what the future may hold. Go on, Nintendo, bring back Face Raiders.

Anyway, will you be purchasing the Piranha Plant Switch 2 camera at its new low price? I'd be interested to hear from you, so let me know in the comments!

Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button!

And of course you can also follow TechRadar on TikTok for news, reviews, unboxings in video form, and get regular updates from us on WhatsApp too.

You might also like