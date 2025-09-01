I was lucky enough to grab a Nintendo Switch 2 on day one, and I’ve been having an absolute blast with the console. The upgraded processing power, more comfortable Joy-Con controllers, and high-quality early releases have all had me hooked.

There are some neat new features to explore on the Nintendo Switch successor, like an in-built mic, mouse controls, and even a C button for GameChat. But perhaps one of the most interesting new additions is the ability to hook up a camera, which can be used in a handful of titles for more personal in-game experiences.

Crucially, though, you don’t get a camera included in the box with the console – you’ll have to buy one separately. So, is it really worth it? Well, I recently bought a Nintendo Switch 2 camera for myself, and I’ve got a few thoughts of my own. Without further ado, then, here’s my verdict.

C'mon, gimme some support!

(Image credit: Future)

Let me start by saying this: a Nintendo Switch 2 camera is, without a doubt, nothing more than a nice-to-have right now. You don’t need one to access GameChat, which can be used voice-only, and very few titles make use of camera-specific features at the time of writing.

In fact, the only game that really requires the camera right now is Mario Party Jamboree + Jamboree TV. This is a Nintendo Switch 2 edition of Mario Party Jamboree that adds a few extra minigames. These make use of the new console’s mouse controls, microphone, and, of course, camera.

But in our review of the recently released title, we were clear. The camera is underused, and its capabilities aren’t even integrated into the base game – just into the new Jamboree TV mode. As a result, it’s hard to recommend buying a camera for this game alone.

Yes, there are some other titles that experiment a tiny bit with the camera – Mario Kart World, for instance, tracks your face and displays it in a bubble above your racer. But only if you’re playing online.

Meanwhile, the controversial Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour also features a minigame that asks you to mimic on-screen facial expressions. That’s about it right now.

‘Wait, so why did you buy one?’

(Image credit: Future)

So, there’s not a lot of support for the Nintendo Switch 2 camera just yet, and what is there isn’t particularly enticing. And now you might be wondering… why did you buy one?

Well, I actually picked up the Hori Piranha Plant Camera for Nintendo Switch 2 – a model I personally reviewed here at TechRadar. But the main reason I bought this was just because I was a sucker for its design. It’s modeled on the classic Super Mario baddie and looks endearing alongside my Switch 2 and extensive amiibo collection.

In honesty, though, I wouldn’t recommend that camera for in-game use, mainly due to its 480p resolution. But I’m not sure I’d even recommend the official Nintendo Switch 2 camera right now. Maybe if you’re really keen on seeing your friends and family while using GameChat, it could be cool, but the official camera has a list price of $54.99 / £49.99 / AU$69.95, which is a lot to splash on a non-essential accessory.

Perhaps in the coming months and years, more titles will find some interactive, fun-loving ways to introduce camera functionality. Until then, I’d argue that you don’t need to buy a camera for your Nintendo Switch 2 – perhaps invest in a case instead – I personally love the Nacon Protection Case XL for Nintendo Switch 2, which is even big enough to house the console’s dock.

But what do you think? Have you got a camera for your Switch 2, and if so, would you recommend that others purchase one as well? Let me know your thoughts in the comments!

