CRKD has officially announced the Nitro Deck 2

Compatible with Switch 2, it features numerous upgrades over the original model

It's set to release in Spring 2026, and can be pre-ordered today

Bored to tears by The Game Awards? Thankfully, some excellent hardware news has shone through with the official announcement of the Nitro Deck 2.

The successor to the Nitro Deck, one of the best Nintendo Switch accessories, the Nitro Deck 2 was revealed via an announcement trailer at IGN's post show for The Game Awards 2025.

Compatible with Nintendo Switch 2 as well as the original Switch and its OLED variant, the Nitro Deck 2 - like the first - is essentially a controller for the Switch 2 handheld. Simply slot it into the Nitro Deck 2 and you're good to go.

Nitro Deck 2 Official Trailer

Manufacturer CRKD says the Nitro Deck 2 has been built from the ground up to deliver an improved experience in comparison to the original. Instead of sliding your Switch 2 into the dock from above, it will now lock into place with a custom locking dial found on the rear of the accessory. The back end of the controller is also rubberized, which should offer more grip and comfort during play.

CRKD has also modified its Hall effect sticks with something it's calling 'CaptiStick Technology.' Essentially, this aims to achieve the same stick drift resistance, but won't be affected by any kind of magnetic interference and is apparently more energy efficient overall.

The Nitro Deck 2 retains the original's four remappable buttons on the rear, but additional 'L2' and 'R2' shoulder buttons have been added up top; similar to the claw grip bumpers we see on controllers like the Razer Wolverine V3 Pro and 8BitDo Ultimate 2. The upcoming accessory has also adopted digital triggers for a quick, tactile press.

As for price and availability, the Nitro Deck 2 will be available from 'Spring 2026' and cost $99.99 / £89.99 (around AU$149.99). A hardshell carry case will also be available to purchase separately for $39.99 / £34.99 (around AU$59.99), as well as D-pad and stick top packs for $19.99 / £19.99 (around AU$29.98).

Finally, you can pre-order the Nitro Deck 2 today at CRKD's website, where it's initially available in Smoke Black and White colorways.

