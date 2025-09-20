Do you really need a screen protector for your Nintendo Switch 2? I tested multiple models to find out
Always use protection
I was lucky enough to get my hands on the Nintendo Switch 2 at launch, and believe me, I’ve got a lot of play out of it. I’ve sunk countless hours into racing my friends on Mario Kart World, smashing through Donkey Kong Bananza, and cracking the case in Raidou Remastered: The Mystery of the Soulless Army.
And as someone who likes to carry my Nintendo Switch 2 on the go – especially if I’m taking a flight or train journey – I’ve been spending a fair amount of time playing in handheld mode. This, however, has made me fear a little for my console’s safety – what if I drop it? What if I scuff my oh-so-precious screen?
So I decided it was time to take action. I’ve tested a bunch of Switch 2 screen protectors to help keep my console’s display damage-free. And after trying some great models, it’s clear to me: every Switch 2 owner needs a screen protector. Here’s a little more on why I believe that.
That out-of-the box protection ain’t enough
So, let’s start by discussing just how durable your Switch 2’s screen is out of the box.
Every Switch 2 console comes with an “anti-scattering adhesive film” over the top, which you are not supposed to remove. This is intended to prevent fragments from dispersing in the event of your screen smashing, but it’s not going to properly protect your display.
Yes, if you want an extra protective layer, I’d recommend picking up a tempered glass screen protector. This will ensure your Switch 2 is safe from scratches, smudging, and cracks. I never bought one of these for my original Nintendo Switch, which, after years of use, is looking a little worse for wear. But luckily, I’ve not made the same mistake twice.
A screen protector doesn’t have to be expensive – and it doesn’t have to be awkward to apply either. So, if you’re interested in picking up a tempered glass model, I’ve picked out a few options that performed well in our stress tests and earned strong reviews from us here at TechRadar.
The models I’d buy today
Right then, the first screen protector I’m going to recommend is the best I’ve tested so far. It’s the DBrand Prism 2.0 for Nintendo Switch 2 – a rock-solid, super easy-to-apply screen protector that seriously impressed me. It comes with a drop-in-place application frame, which you can slot over your console to seamlessly apply a protective layer. No need to spend minutes getting the perfect alignment or worrying about a wonky application.
What made the Prism 2.0 stand out above some rivals, though, was its excellent resistance against fingerprints. Even when I tried pressing my fingers all over the screen, they barely showed up – something that can’t be said about some rivals. It’s also highly durable, ranking at seven on the Mohs scale of mineral hardness. It's one of the pricier options available at $34.95 (about £26 / AU$53), but if you’ve got the cash, I’d highly recommend it.
But if you’re on a tighter budget, fear not, as I have two awesome alternatives to share. The first is the Belkin TemperedGlass Screen Protector for Nintendo Switch 2. This one’s still easy to attach, minimizes reflections, and it’s highly durable – we even scratched it with a set of keys to be sure. The Genki Aegis Shield is another great pick – my Switch 2’s display looked fantastic after applying it... and it also passed the key test with flying colors!
All in all, there are already so many great options for you to pick from, so if you want to keep your precious Nintendo system safe, I’d highly recommend picking up one of the above models!
Have you got a screen protector for your Nintendo Switch 2? Did any of these models catch your eye? I'd be interested to hear from you, so make sure to get chatting in the comments!
