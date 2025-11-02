This year marks the first Black Friday since the Nintendo Switch 2 launched. While I’m not necessarily expecting sweeping discounts on consoles and bundles, there is an abundance of essential Nintendo Switch 2 accessories that should be ripe for deals in late November when the sales event kicks off.

Whether you’re upgrading from the Joy-Con 2 with a new controller, or looking for peace of mind with a screen protector and carry case, it’s all going to be fair game for a deal or two over the Black Friday period.

To that end, I’ve put together a list of Switch 2 accessories that I think will most likely be subject to discounts over the course of the sales event. Some are products you’ll find in our best Nintendo Switch 2 accessories guide, or have otherwise been expertly tested and reviewed here at TechRadar Gaming in order to ensure you can buy with utmost confidence.

Controller: 8BitDo Ultimate 2

(Image credit: 8BitDo)

8BitDo has a track record of making some of the best Nintendo Switch controllers money can buy. Better still, the brand isn’t shy of providing very compelling discounts for its best gear. I’ve been reviewing 8BitDo products for years now, and the Switch 2-compatible 8BitDo Ultimate 2 is certainly one of my favorites to date.

Meshing sublime build quality with desirable features like drift-resistant sticks, remappable buttons, RGB lighting, and support for multiple button layout profiles, it’s a feature-packed controller that - even at retail price - is more affordable than the similarly brilliant Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller. I even put together a Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller vs 8BitDo Ultimate 2 guide, and both stack up to one another favorably.

I’m putting the 8BitDo Ultimate 2 here in the top spot simply because it will almost certainly be more susceptible to deals than Nintendo’s own pad. While not allergic to discounts, Nintendo is generally less keen compared to third parties, with infrequent and slighter savings.

Read our full 8BitDo Ultimate 2 review

Screen protector: Belkin Tempered Glass Screen Protector

(Image credit: Future)

Scuffing your Nintendo Switch 2 handheld’s display not long after buying it is something you probably want to avoid doing. Getting a big scratch across the screen to remind you of your past sins is something that should - and can - be avoided.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

That’s where bespoke Switch 2 screen protectors come in, and Belkin’s model here is one of the most reliable and affordable options. This scratch-resistant screen protector is designed with handheld play in mind, with a tempered glass finish that helps to reduce glare from well-lit rooms or natural light sources.

If the Belkin Tempered Glass Screen Protector gets any price reductions over Black Friday - down from its already very reasonable price tag - then I’d say it will be an essential purchase for anyone who likes undocking their Switch 2 for some portable play.

Read our full Belkin Tempered Glass Screen Protector review

Today's best Belkin Tempered Glass Anti-Reflective Screen Protector for Nintendo Switch 2 deals $24.99 View $24.99 View $26.76 View

Carry case: Nacon Protection Case XL

(Image credit: Future)

Hardware brand Nacon makes everything from controllers to headsets, but its foray into Switch 2 accessories has been very successful so far. The Nacon Protection Case XL is the only one you’ll need to keep your Switch 2 stored away for portable use, along with some games and potentially even the dock and other accessories.

The clue’s in the name; the Nacon Protection Case XL is sizable enough to holster all your Switch 2 essentials, while still being impressively compact and portable. It doesn’t look like much on the surface with a rather plain design, but it’s fantastic for sheer functionality, offering room for the handheld, its dock, games, and cables.

If you’re planning on bringing the whole lot out and about, then, say to a friend or relative’s house over the Holiday period, I can think of no better means of doing so than with this multi-purpose carry case.

Read our full Nacon Protection Case XL review

Also look for deals on...

I’ve highlighted the above three products as ones most likely to receive compelling discounts over the Black Friday sales period. But they’re not the only ones you should consider looking out for. Below are a handful of Switch 2 accessories and products that I also think are well worth your time, though top deals aren’t necessarily guaranteed for them.

Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller

The best Switch 2 controller, right up there with the 8BitDo Ultimate 2. It offers sublimely smooth thumbsticks, tremendously good build quality and some of the best battery life in the business, at around 30-40 hours per charge. Not massively likely to get substantial Black Friday discounts, but certainly one you should snap up in the event of a good sale.



Read our full Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller review

Nintendo Switch 2 Camera

Another official accessory that I can’t see receiving discounts over Black Friday. However, it can make your online sessions with friends and family on Switch 2 much more entertaining. The camera has integration with GameChat and several Switch 2 games like Mario Kart World, where you can see yourself and others in your party session appear on-screen.



Read our full Nintendo Switch 2 Camera review