Cyber Monday PS5 deals are live! Save on PS5 Pro, Portal, DualSense controllers, and more before the sales finish

Cyber Monday PS5 deals have arrived! With Black Friday firmly in the rear view mirror, today likely represents the very last chance to save heaps of cash on PS5 bundles, games, controllers, and essential accessories.
The really good news is that the deals don't seem to have simmered down at all over the weekend. In the US, for example, you can still save just over $100 off the PS5 Pro, more than $20 off the PlayStation Portal, and up to $20 off almost all DualSense controllers at PlayStation Direct.
UK buyers needn't feel left out, either. The PlayStation Portal is just £175 at EE - its lowest price to date. EE has also slashed the price of the PS5 Pro to just £565, which is £10 cheaper than it was last week, and there are massive £20 off savings on limited edition DualSense controllers at PS Direct.
I've been testing and reviewing PS5 hardware and software since the console's launch, and PlayStation gear in general even longer. On top of that, I've covered every major sales event since the console's launch, so I like to think I have an eye for excellent Cyber Monday PS5 deals and which ones are worth your hard-earned cash.
Feel free to check out a curated list of US and UK deals below, but that's not all. Throughout the day, TechRadar Gaming will be providing live coverage of all the best Cyber Monday deals as and when we spot them.
The best Cyber Monday PS5 sales in the US
- Amazon: lowest-ever price on PS Portal
- Amazon: now has the lowest price on the PS5 Pro
- PS Direct: save $100 on Ghost of Yotei PS5 bundles
- Best Buy: $30 off the DualSense Edge
- Target: take $20 off the PlayStation Portal
- GameStop: up to $20 off DualSense controllers
- Newegg: PS5 SSDs from just $54.99
- SteelSeries: more than 20% off the Arctis Nova Pro
- Samsung: $2,100 off the S90F OLED TV
- Sony: save up to $2,500 on Bravia TVs
- Razer: grab the new Raiju V3 Pro controller
- Dell: save $400 on the Alienware AW3225QF
- B&H Photo: save more than $100 on external PS5 SSDs
The best Cyber Monday PS5 sales in the UK
- Amazon: get a PS5 Slim disc console for £379
- EE: just £565 for the PS5 Pro!
- Very: save £125 on a Black Ops 7 PS5 bundle
- Argos: PS5 Slim Digital is £140 off
- The Game Collection: DualSense controllers under £50
- AO.com: PS5 games from £13, and accessories from £25
- ShopTo: bargain prices on PS5 games
- Currys: several PS5 bundles in stock
- SteelSeries: get the Arctis GameBuds for just £99
- Samsung: up to £300 off the S90F
- Razer: £10 off your first order
- Turtle Beach: £72 off the Victrix Pro BFG
- Dell: get over £200 off our fave curved 4K monitor for PS5
My top US Cyber Monday PS5 deals
The discounts are in, and Walmart is our pick of the retailers to head to in order to pick up a PS5 Pro for its what we think is a lowest-ever price at the major retailers.
Also in stock at: $649 at Walmart | $649.99 at Target | $649.99 at Best Buy | $649 at PlayStation Direct
The PlayStation portal is at a record US low price and should be gobbled up immediately if you, or a gift recipient, are after my favorite PS5 accessory. It's a superb piece of kit, and made even better by the recent update for cloud streaming it received.
You can officially get a PS5 console for less than $400 right now with the Cyber Monday deals - what a time to be alive!
A cool hundred bucks off a PS5 Slim console (with the isc drive) is an excellent deal this Cyber Monday, and Walmart's the place to go to bag a new console this holiday.
Seagate makes some of our favorite hard drives for any console, and this discount on the sizeable 5TB HDD is an excellent proposition for Cyber Monday.
Perhaps my favorite ever wired gaming headset, this price on the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro is a brilliant one to see on Cyber Monday. For anyone wanting premium audio this holiday season, this is certainly a headset to consider.
If you're after a regular DualSense, then Lenovo has you covered with this price of $53.99 for the white variant - other colorways are available at this retailer, too.
Alternatively, if you're looking for a DualSense and something a bit flashier, then the limited edition God of War 20th Anniversary DualSense is a great choice - and is discounted by a solid $20 too.