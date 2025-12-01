Jump to:

Cyber Monday PS5 deals are live! Save on PS5 Pro, Portal, DualSense controllers, and more before the sales finish

PS5 bargains continue today on Cyber Monday

Cyber Monday PS5 deals have arrived! With Black Friday firmly in the rear view mirror, today likely represents the very last chance to save heaps of cash on PS5 bundles, games, controllers, and essential accessories.

UK buyers needn't feel left out, either. The PlayStation Portal is just £175 at EE - its lowest price to date. EE has also slashed the price of the PS5 Pro to just £565, which is £10 cheaper than it was last week, and there are massive £20 off savings on limited edition DualSense controllers at PS Direct.

Rob Dwiar

I have been covering PlayStation hardware on a daily basis for the best part of a decade. As a result, I know what makes a good deal and what makes a great deal, and also know the best ways for you to save money. As well as reviewing a host of PlayStation gear like the PS5 Slim and PS5 Pro for TechRadar Gaming, and accessories from controllers to headsets, I'm also a PlayStation enthusiast and mega fan myself, and am always looking for the best, cheapest ways to add cool new stuff to my setup.

Rhys Wood

I have almost half a decade's worth of experience covering the PlayStation 5 including news, reviews, features, and of course, the deals. From big events like Cyber Monday to the official PlayStation 30th anniversary sales, I've been able to write about and recommend the very best deals as and when they go live. I'm using this back catalog of experience today to help you score some seriously good discounts before the big sales events disappear for another year.

The best Cyber Monday PS5 sales in the US

The best Cyber Monday PS5 sales in the UK

My top US Cyber Monday PS5 deals

Sony PS5 Pro
Save 13% ($100.01)
Sony PS5 Pro: was $749 now $648.99 at Amazon

The discounts are in, and Walmart is our pick of the retailers to head to in order to pick up a PS5 Pro for its what we think is a lowest-ever price at the major retailers.

Also in stock at: $649 at Walmart | $649.99 at Target | $649.99 at Best Buy | $649 at PlayStation Direct

Sony PlayStation Portal
Save 11% ($21)
Sony PlayStation Portal: was $199.99 now $178.99 at Amazon

The PlayStation portal is at a record US low price and should be gobbled up immediately if you, or a gift recipient, are after my favorite PS5 accessory. It's a superb piece of kit, and made even better by the recent update for cloud streaming it received.

Sony PS5 Slim Digital Edition
Save 20% ($100.99)
Sony PS5 Slim Digital Edition: was $499.99 now $399 at Walmart

You can officially get a PS5 console for less than $400 right now with the Cyber Monday deals - what a time to be alive!

Sony PS5 Slim
Save 18% ($100.99)
Sony PS5 Slim: was $549.99 now $449 at Walmart

A cool hundred bucks off a PS5 Slim console (with the isc drive) is an excellent deal this Cyber Monday, and Walmart's the place to go to bag a new console this holiday.

Seagate Game Drive for PS5 external HDD - 5TB
Save 27% ($45.99)
Seagate Game Drive for PS5 external HDD - 5TB: was $169.99 now $124 at Walmart

Seagate makes some of our favorite hard drives for any console, and this discount on the sizeable 5TB HDD is an excellent proposition for Cyber Monday.

SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro
Save $100
SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro: was $249.99 now $149.99 at Amazon

Perhaps my favorite ever wired gaming headset, this price on the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro is a brilliant one to see on Cyber Monday. For anyone wanting premium audio this holiday season, this is certainly a headset to consider.

Sony PS5 DualSense controller (White)
Save 28%
Sony PS5 DualSense controller (White): was $74.99 now $53.99 at Lenovo USA

If you're after a regular DualSense, then Lenovo has you covered with this price of $53.99 for the white variant - other colorways are available at this retailer, too.

God of War 20th Anniversary DualSense
Save $20
God of War 20th Anniversary DualSense : was $84.99 now $64.99 at PlayStation Direct US

Alternatively, if you're looking for a DualSense and something a bit flashier, then the limited edition God of War 20th Anniversary DualSense is a great choice - and is discounted by a solid $20 too.

SteelSeries Arctis Nova 5
Save 30%