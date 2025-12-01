Cyber Monday PS5 deals are live! Save on PS5 Pro, Portal, DualSense controllers, and more before the sales finish

Cyber Monday PS5 deals have arrived! With Black Friday firmly in the rear view mirror, today likely represents the very last chance to save heaps of cash on PS5 bundles, games, controllers, and essential accessories.

The really good news is that the deals don't seem to have simmered down at all over the weekend. In the US, for example, you can still save just over $100 off the PS5 Pro, more than $20 off the PlayStation Portal, and up to $20 off almost all DualSense controllers at PlayStation Direct.

UK buyers needn't feel left out, either. The PlayStation Portal is just £175 at EE - its lowest price to date. EE has also slashed the price of the PS5 Pro to just £565, which is £10 cheaper than it was last week, and there are massive £20 off savings on limited edition DualSense controllers at PS Direct.

I've been testing and reviewing PS5 hardware and software since the console's launch, and PlayStation gear in general even longer. On top of that, I've covered every major sales event since the console's launch, so I like to think I have an eye for excellent Cyber Monday PS5 deals and which ones are worth your hard-earned cash.

Feel free to check out a curated list of US and UK deals below, but that's not all. Throughout the day, TechRadar Gaming will be providing live coverage of all the best Cyber Monday deals as and when we spot them.

Rob Dwiar Managing Editor, TechRadar Gaming I have been covering PlayStation hardware on a daily basis for the best part of a decade. As a result, I know what makes a good deal and what makes a great deal, and also know the best ways for you to save money. As well as reviewing a host of PlayStation gear like the PS5 Slim and PS5 Pro for TechRadar Gaming, and accessories from controllers to headsets, I'm also a PlayStation enthusiast and mega fan myself, and am always looking for the best, cheapest ways to add cool new stuff to my setup.

Rhys Wood Hardware Editor, TechRadar Gaming I have almost half a decade's worth of experience covering the PlayStation 5 including news, reviews, features, and of course, the deals. From big events like Cyber Monday to the official PlayStation 30th anniversary sales, I've been able to write about and recommend the very best deals as and when they go live. I'm using this back catalog of experience today to help you score some seriously good discounts before the big sales events disappear for another year.

Save 11% ($21) Sony PlayStation Portal: was $199.99 now $178.99 at Amazon The PlayStation portal is at a record US low price and should be gobbled up immediately if you, or a gift recipient, are after my favorite PS5 accessory. It's a superb piece of kit, and made even better by the recent update for cloud streaming it received.

Save 18% ($100.99) Sony PS5 Slim: was $549.99 now $449 at Walmart A cool hundred bucks off a PS5 Slim console (with the isc drive) is an excellent deal this Cyber Monday, and Walmart's the place to go to bag a new console this holiday.

Save $100 SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro: was $249.99 now $149.99 at Amazon Perhaps my favorite ever wired gaming headset, this price on the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro is a brilliant one to see on Cyber Monday. For anyone wanting premium audio this holiday season, this is certainly a headset to consider.