I picked up a PS5 Pro at launch, and since then I’ve been busy testing the best PS5 accessories to upgrade my setup.

By adding a disc drive, I’ve opened up new ways to save on games, allowing me to trade in titles and get new ones at a discounted price. Of course, controllers are also a huge way to improve the PS5 Pro experience, and I’ve found that the PS5 DualSense Edge has encouraged me to dive deeper on alternative control schemes thanks to the back paddles and swappable profiles. There’s plenty more premium accessories that can be added alongside the PS5 Pro to streamline certain elements of console gaming.

With so many options to choose from, 2025 is a great time to be a PlayStation fan. Consoles are more modular than ever, and you can now add extra storage via SSDs, or replace the face plates on the PS5 Pro to give it a fresh look. Now that Black Friday is imminent, I’ve pored over the essential PS5 Pro accessories, and picked four that I expect to receive price cuts during deals season. It’s well worth keeping an eye out for each of these products, so that you can take advantage of any discounts that go live in the UK and US.

This has been the year I’ve dived deeper into handheld gaming and streaming. The PlayStation Portal has allowed me to play a wider range of games, largely due to its portability and how comfortable it is when compared to other handheld games devices. It pairs perfectly with the PS5 Pro, and I’ve been impressed by how good certain games match with the PS Portal’s HDR screen.

Then there’s the Pulse Explore wireless earbuds, which pair seamlessly with both the PS5 Pro and the PlayStation Portal. They’re offered at a premium price, so any price cuts are well worth taking advantage of. I've gathered all of the best deals on each of these PS5 Pro accessories, so that you can stay in the loop in the lead up to this year's Amazon Black Friday event

Pick up a PS5 Disc Drive to save money on pre-owned games

(Image credit: Future)

The PS5 Disc Drive is an essential purchase if you want to save money as a PS5 Pro owner. Unfortunately, the premium console is digital-only, making game purchases a little more expensive, ruling out trade-ins and pre-owned games. It’s cheaper than it was at launch across the board, and after some stock shortages you can now pick it up from a wide variety of storefronts.

In the US, the PS5 Disc Drive hasn’t really received any price cuts in 2025, but with Sony having released the Ghost of Yōtei limited edition PS5 in October, we could see some discounts as part of Black Friday deals. At $79.00 on Amazon US currently, the PS5 Disc Drive is still well worth considering, given how much you can then save by purchasing pre-owned games.

Go with the PlayStation Portal for fantastic remote play

(Image credit: Future)

The PlayStation Portal is probably my favorite gaming purchase of 2025, and it's completely transformed the way I play PS5 games. Now, I can play games wherever I'd like, and for shorter, easier play sessions. This has allowed me to try out a bunch of titles that I'd otherwise have missed like Blue Prince and Baby Steps. Its split-controller design makes it feel just like a DualSense, making it infinitely more comfortable for me than other handhelds like the Nintendo Switch 2.

If you're a UK customer, there's a great deal currently running at EE for £190 (was £199). It goes on sale far less frequently in the US, but I'm betting there will be discounts over Black Friday 2025. The best PlayStation Portal games include big-budget games like Death Stranding 2, as well as smaller, more bespoke titles like Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector.

Grab the Pulse Explore wireless earbuds for seamless PS5 audio

(Image credit: Future/Rob Dwiar)

If you're looking for some great earbuds to pair with the PS5 Pro (or the PS Portal), then the PlayStation Pulse Explore wireless earbuds is a great way to go. With planar magnetic drivers, these wireless earbuds offer high-quality lossless audio that's rich and supremely detailed. They're built by PlayStation, for PlayStation 5, and as such they work flawlessly if you're a PS5 gamer.

These dropped down to $169 (from $199) on Amazon US in June 2025, and I expect them to be discounted during Black Friday weekend. On Amazon UK, you can currently pick up the Pulse Explore earbuds for £169.99 (was £199.99), though stock is extremely limited.

The PS5 DualSense Edge controller has impeccable customization features

(Image credit: Future)

Finally, we have the PS5 DualSense Edge controller, which is now my main choice for gaming on my PS5.

This is largely due to its brilliant profile swapping buttons that are on the controller itself, allowing for quick transitions between custom control schemes. Thanks to the back paddles, I've been able to improve my ranking in Marvel Rivals, and even save my hands from the dreaded claw position I'd revert to while playing Elden Ring (Souls players will know this pain well).

There's currently a US deal running for the PS5 DualSense Edge controller at Walmart, offering the premium gamepad for $185 (was $199). In the UK, you can take advantage of a decent discount on the premium White PlayStation 5 controller by heading over to EE and picking it up for £185 at EE (was £198) - that's a saving of £13. I'd expect discounts to continue as part of the incoming Black Friday event, and I'd definitely recommend keeping an eye out for any price cuts.

