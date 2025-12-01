The PlayStation Portal is still available at its lowest ever price for Cyber Monday, but with stocks at Amazon US selling out over the weekend, now might be the time to make a move. You can still pick up the PlayStation Portal at Walmart for $179 (was $199.99).

I picked up a PS Portal earlier this year (at full price, sadly), and it's slowly become a mainstay in my gaming setup. Thanks to recent firmware updates, you can now cloud-stream games right from your library, no PS5 required.

This has elevated the device to something much more useful and easy to recommend. At these deal prices, I think the PS Portal is unrivaled in its ability to offer a way to play your PlayStation games on a handheld device.

It's not just US deals here either, as there's plenty for UK gamers to take advantage of this Cyber Monday. Right now, you can get the PlayStation Portal at EE for £175 (was £199). This is once again the lowest ever price we've seen for the PS Portal since launch, and one that's very easy to recommend.

(Not in the US or UK? See today's best deals in your region below.)

Thanks to the recent cloud streaming overhaul, you no longer have to have a PS5 at all to use the PlayStation Portal, and as long as you have PS Plus Premium, you’ll have a catalogue of games available to stream immediately.

The PlayStation Portal is now a very different product from what was launched back in 2023. There's been an overhaul to the UI, meaning you can switch between direct streaming and cloud-streaming seamlessly. Overall, it's now a much better handheld device, and I've been using it daily to play retro games from my PS Plus catalogue and to chip away at 2025 games like Kingdom Come Deliverance 2.

While I did pick up a Switch 2 at launch, I much prefer the PS Portal's form factor. By essentially putting a screen between the two halves of a DualSense, there's unparalleled comfort here. The haptics and adaptive triggers of the DualSense are present too, elevating games like Ghost of Yōtei by expanding the interactivity of certain inputs.

I've been particularly impressed by how well Death Stranding 2 runs on the remote player. I can sit comfortably and work away on side missions and deliveries, using the Portal's connection to the PS5 to get a version of the game that looks incredible on such a portable device.

I certainly wouldn't have put as much time into many of 2025's best PS5 games if I hadn't been able to switch over to the PS Portal from time to time.