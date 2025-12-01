Jump to:

The best Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch 2 deals I've found on the final day of sales

Time is running out to save on all things Switch 2

By last updated
Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch 2 deals are here, potentially representing the final day of big sales before we shift into the Holiday season. Black Friday is over for another year, but that doesn't mean deals have dried up; quite the contrary, actually.

Arguably the most sought-after product this year has been the Switch 2 + Pokemon Legends: Z-A bundle. It's running out of stock fast, but can still be picked up at GameStop for $499.99 in the US and from The Game Collection for £429.95 in the UK.

Rhys Wood headshot on a pink 'radar' background
Rhys Wood

I've been covering gaming deals for close to half a decade now, and have been doing so for Switch 2 since its launch six months ago. From controllers and accessories to the very best Switch 2 games, I've tested and reviewed countless products for the console, and thus know a thing or two about the ones best worth recommending to you today.

Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch 2 deals available in the US

Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch 2 deals available in the UK

My top Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch 2 deals in the US

Nintendo Switch 2 Pokemon Legends Z-A bundle
Nintendo Switch 2 Pokemon Legends Z-A bundle: $499.99 at GameStop
GameStop is the only US retailer I can find at present that still has stock in for this bundle. Even then, availability could be regional, so bookmark just to make sure throughout the day.

Samsung microSD Express Card (256GB)
Save 33%
Samsung microSD Express Card (256GB): was $59.99 now $39.99 at Target
Target currently has the best Cyber Monday deal on microSD Express cards. 20 bucks off this 256GB is a steal, effectively doubling the amount of storage you have on your console.

Belkin Carrying Case for Nintendo Switch 2
Lowest-ever price
Save 27%
Belkin Carrying Case for Nintendo Switch 2: was $29.99 now $21.99 at Amazon
I use this Belkin case with my personal Nintendo Switch 2 and can confirm that it's an absolute blessing. It's well-made and compact, but still offers lots of protection and some handy game storage space.

Just Dance 2026 Edition - Limited Edition
Lowest-ever price
Save 50%
Just Dance 2026 Edition - Limited Edition: was $49.99 now $24.99 at Amazon
This Limited Edition release of Just Dance 2026 has fallen to a new lowest-ever price and is the perfect family game for the holidays. You also get a few exclusive cosmetics to customize your avatar included here, which helps you stand out online.

EA Sports Madden NFL 26
Lowest-ever price
Save 57%
EA Sports Madden NFL 26: was $69.99 now $29.99 at Best Buy
EA Sports Madden NFL 26 has plummeted in price on Switch 2, going for below $30 at Best Buy. It's the cheapest it's ever been, and a fantastic buy for football fans. This same deal is now out of stock at Amazon too, so act fast before it's gone!

Price check: Walmart - $34.97 | Target - $69.99 | GameStop - $37.99

Yakuza 0: Director's Cut
Lowest-ever price
Save 40%
Yakuza 0: Director's Cut: was $49.99 now $29.99 at Amazon
This is an updated port of the fan-favorite Yakuza prequel packed with new Director's Cut content like a new multiplayer mode. It's the best way to get into the series if you're a newcomer and a brilliant experience on Switch 2 for returning fans.

Star Wars Outlaws Gold Edition
Lowest-ever price
Save 50%
Star Wars Outlaws Gold Edition: was $59.99 now $30 at Amazon
Right now, Amazon has taken a huge chunk off the price of Star Wars Outlaws on Switch 2, taking it down to a new lowest-ever. For forty bucks, you're getting the massive Star Wars open-world game and heaps of DLC.

Price check: Walmart - $52.99 | Target - $52.99 | GameStop - $54.99

Final Fantasy 1-6 Collection Anniversary Edition
Lowest-ever price
Save 47%
Final Fantasy 1-6 Collection Anniversary Edition: was $74.99 now $39.99 at Amazon
This heavily discounted Final Fantasy collection gets you not just one or two great games, but six! It's perfect for RPG game fans and comes with a cool bonus sticker sheet.

My top Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch 2 deals in the UK

Nintendo Switch 2 Mario Kart World bundle
Save 7%
Nintendo Switch 2 Mario Kart World bundle: was £429.99 now £399.99 at Argos
Read moreRead less

UK retailers are racing to discount the Nintendo Switch 2 Mario Kart World bundle and the best price right now is at Argos!

Nintendo Switch 2 Mario Kart World bundle + Donkey Kong Bananza
Save 9%
Nintendo Switch 2 Mario Kart World bundle + Donkey Kong Bananza: was £484 now £439 at very.co.uk
Read moreRead less

Now this is a bundle absolutely worth putting in your basket. A Switch 2 with Mario Kart World and Donkey Kong Bananza essentially nets you the new console and two of its best games to date at a discounted price. Not one to miss if you're shopping for gift ideas!

Nintendo Switch 2 Console
Save 3%
Nintendo Switch 2 Console: was £395.99 now £385 at EE Tech & Gaming
Read moreRead less

EE has slashed £10.99 off the price of the regular Nintendo Switch 2.