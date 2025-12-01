Live
Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch 2 deals are here, potentially representing the final day of big sales before we shift into the Holiday season. Black Friday is over for another year, but that doesn't mean deals have dried up; quite the contrary, actually.
Some of the best Nintendo Switch 2 deals that we've seen over the past few days are still live this Cyber Monday. If you've been holding off, today might be your last chance to save on the bundles, games, controllers, or accessories you've been mulling over.
Arguably the most sought-after product this year has been the Switch 2 + Pokemon Legends: Z-A bundle. It's running out of stock fast, but can still be picked up at GameStop for $499.99 in the US and from The Game Collection for £429.95 in the UK.
Additionally, we're seeing massive microSD Express card savings at Target, with Samsung's 256GB option dropping to just $39.99 (was $59.99). And for games, Madden NFL 26 is pretty unbeatable at Best Buy, down to $29.99 (was $69.99). Meanwhile, Argos still has the Switch 2 + Mario Kart World bundle available for just £399.99. All this and more, below.
As TechRadar Gaming's Hardware Editor, I've been solidly covering Nintendo Switch 2 hardware and software deals since its June launch. I've attended big Switch 2 events, and tested and reviewed plenty of products this year. As such, you can rest assured that I'll be spotlighting the deals best worth your hard-earned cash.
Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch 2 deals available in the US
- Amazon: Star Wars Outlaws Gold just $30
- Walmart: Mario Kart World bundle $499
- GameStop: Pokemon Legends Z-A bundle in stock
- Best Buy: Madden NFL 26 lowest-ever price
- Target: Giant 33% microSD Express card savings
- Newegg: Up to 18% off microSD Express cards
- SteelSeries: Up to $90 off wireless gaming headsets
- Razer: 38% off Iskur V2 chair and a free game
Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch 2 deals available in the UK
- Argos: Cheapest Switch 2 bundle right now
- The Game Collection: Pokemon Legends Z-A bundle best price
- Amazon: Switch 2 Pro Controller just £64.95
- EE: more discounted bundles up for grabs
- My Nintendo Store: freebies with your purchase
- Very: £439 for Switch 2 and two must-have games
- ShopTo: Save big on older Switch games
- Currys: Big discount on Belkin Switch 2 charging case
- SteelSeries: save up to £100 on Switch headsets
My top Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch 2 deals in the US
GameStop is the only US retailer I can find at present that still has stock in for this bundle. Even then, availability could be regional, so bookmark just to make sure throughout the day.
Target currently has the best Cyber Monday deal on microSD Express cards. 20 bucks off this 256GB is a steal, effectively doubling the amount of storage you have on your console.
I use this Belkin case with my personal Nintendo Switch 2 and can confirm that it's an absolute blessing. It's well-made and compact, but still offers lots of protection and some handy game storage space.
This Limited Edition release of Just Dance 2026 has fallen to a new lowest-ever price and is the perfect family game for the holidays. You also get a few exclusive cosmetics to customize your avatar included here, which helps you stand out online.
EA Sports Madden NFL 26 has plummeted in price on Switch 2, going for below $30 at Best Buy. It's the cheapest it's ever been, and a fantastic buy for football fans. This same deal is now out of stock at Amazon too, so act fast before it's gone!
Price check: Walmart - $34.97 | Target - $69.99 | GameStop - $37.99
This is an updated port of the fan-favorite Yakuza prequel packed with new Director's Cut content like a new multiplayer mode. It's the best way to get into the series if you're a newcomer and a brilliant experience on Switch 2 for returning fans.
Right now, Amazon has taken a huge chunk off the price of Star Wars Outlaws on Switch 2, taking it down to a new lowest-ever. For forty bucks, you're getting the massive Star Wars open-world game and heaps of DLC.
Price check: Walmart - $52.99 | Target - $52.99 | GameStop - $54.99
This heavily discounted Final Fantasy collection gets you not just one or two great games, but six! It's perfect for RPG game fans and comes with a cool bonus sticker sheet.
My top Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch 2 deals in the UK
UK retailers are racing to discount the Nintendo Switch 2 Mario Kart World bundle and the best price right now is at Argos!
Now this is a bundle absolutely worth putting in your basket. A Switch 2 with Mario Kart World and Donkey Kong Bananza essentially nets you the new console and two of its best games to date at a discounted price. Not one to miss if you're shopping for gift ideas!
EE has slashed £10.99 off the price of the regular Nintendo Switch 2.