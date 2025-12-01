Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch 2 deals (Image credit: Future) Best US deals

Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch 2 deals are here, potentially representing the final day of big sales before we shift into the Holiday season. Black Friday is over for another year, but that doesn't mean deals have dried up; quite the contrary, actually.

Some of the best Nintendo Switch 2 deals that we've seen over the past few days are still live this Cyber Monday. If you've been holding off, today might be your last chance to save on the bundles, games, controllers, or accessories you've been mulling over.

Arguably the most sought-after product this year has been the Switch 2 + Pokemon Legends: Z-A bundle. It's running out of stock fast, but can still be picked up at GameStop for $499.99 in the US and from The Game Collection for £429.95 in the UK.

Additionally, we're seeing massive microSD Express card savings at Target, with Samsung's 256GB option dropping to just $39.99 (was $59.99). And for games, Madden NFL 26 is pretty unbeatable at Best Buy, down to $29.99 (was $69.99). Meanwhile, Argos still has the Switch 2 + Mario Kart World bundle available for just £399.99. All this and more, below.

As TechRadar Gaming's Hardware Editor, I've been solidly covering Nintendo Switch 2 hardware and software deals since its June launch. I've attended big Switch 2 events, and tested and reviewed plenty of products this year. As such, you can rest assured that I'll be spotlighting the deals best worth your hard-earned cash.

Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch 2 deals available in the US

Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch 2 deals available in the UK

My top Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch 2 deals in the US

Nintendo Switch 2 Pokemon Legends Z-A bundle: $499.99 at GameStop Read more Read less ▼ GameStop is the only US retailer I can find at present that still has stock in for this bundle. Even then, availability could be regional, so bookmark just to make sure throughout the day.

Save 33% Samsung microSD Express Card (256GB): was $59.99 now $39.99 at Target Read more Read less ▼ Target currently has the best Cyber Monday deal on microSD Express cards. 20 bucks off this 256GB is a steal, effectively doubling the amount of storage you have on your console.

Lowest-ever price Save 27% Belkin Carrying Case for Nintendo Switch 2: was $29.99 now $21.99 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ I use this Belkin case with my personal Nintendo Switch 2 and can confirm that it's an absolute blessing. It's well-made and compact, but still offers lots of protection and some handy game storage space.

Lowest-ever price Save 50% Just Dance 2026 Edition - Limited Edition: was $49.99 now $24.99 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ This Limited Edition release of Just Dance 2026 has fallen to a new lowest-ever price and is the perfect family game for the holidays. You also get a few exclusive cosmetics to customize your avatar included here, which helps you stand out online.

Lowest-ever price Save 40% Yakuza 0: Director's Cut: was $49.99 now $29.99 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ This is an updated port of the fan-favorite Yakuza prequel packed with new Director's Cut content like a new multiplayer mode. It's the best way to get into the series if you're a newcomer and a brilliant experience on Switch 2 for returning fans.

Lowest-ever price Save 47% Final Fantasy 1-6 Collection Anniversary Edition: was $74.99 now $39.99 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ This heavily discounted Final Fantasy collection gets you not just one or two great games, but six! It's perfect for RPG game fans and comes with a cool bonus sticker sheet.

