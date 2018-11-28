How to turn off web notifications for Chrome in Windows, macOS and Android

Google Chrome now allows websites to send you notifications in a similar way to the apps you use, and sometimes you might decide that you just don't want them.

It can be useful for news stories and updates from websites you know and love. It's something we even do on TechRadar for our fans, but you may not want notifications from us and we understand that.

That's why we've put together this guide on how you can disable notifications.

Whenever you visit a website that wants to send you notifications, you'll be greeted with a pop up that asks whether you want to agree to them or not. Your options will be 'allow' or 'block'.

If you're getting notifications from TechRadar or another site, you will have previously pressed the allow button. It may be you've visited sites in the past and pressed allow without really realizing, or you've intentionally decided you wanted them but now you've decided they're not for you. If that's the case, below we'll teach you how to turn them off.

How to turn off web notifications

This is all a similar process for Windows PC, Apple Mac and Android phone users, but it may look a little different to the screenshots we've got here depending on what platform you're on.

The first step for every platform is to open up Google Chrome on whatever device you're getting the notifications through to.

In the top right hand corner there are three vertical dots, and this will open up the main menu on Chrome and you'll want to select 'Settings'. Then, you'll want to scroll down to the bottom where it says 'Advanced'.

Below that is a section that is called 'Privacy' and you'll find another sub section called 'Content Settings' and this is where you'll be able to turn off notifications.

The next window has a section called 'Notifications', and you'll either be able to turn all notifications off by default or toggle which websites you'd like to receive notifications from.

Scroll to the bottom of this page and you'll find a section called 'Allow'. This is a list of all the websites you've allowed to send you notifications. Press on the three vertical dots to the right hand side of the website's name and you'll have the option of blocking notifications, editing them or removing them.

If you choose to block them, you won't be asked by that website to activate notifications whenever you next visit.

'Edit' allows you to change the name of the website (we wouldn't recommend this for most people) while 'Remove' will stop notifications but you may be asked if you want them again the next time you visit that website.

If you're in two minds on whether you want the notifications or not, we'd recommend choosing the 'remove' option. When you've hit that button, you've now stopped that website from sending you notifications.

This is connected to your Google account, so it should mean you don't receive any notifications on any of your devices anymore. You may still get one or two sent through while the settings are finalized, but you shouldn't get many if any more at all.

What if you want notifications back?

This is easy, and very similar to the steps above. If you've blocked notifications from a website you'll find it listed in the 'block' section at the top of that notifications page.

If you've removed notifications and not blocked them, you can just head to the website again and it's likely you'll be asked if you want to subscribe to them again.

You can head to any website you know that wants to give you notifications on the desktop version of Chrome and press on the padlock logo that's next to the URL bar on the top left.

Here you'll see a section called 'Notifications' with a drop down menu next to it that says to either 'ask', 'allow' or 'block' depending on what you want that website to be able to do.

What about my iPhone or iPad?

You can't currently get Google Chrome notifications through to your iOS devices, so this isn't something you'll have to deactivate.