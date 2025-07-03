Looking for a different day? A new NYT Strands puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Thursday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Strands hints and answers for Thursday, July 3 (game #487).

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #488) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… ... Let's have a picnic!

NYT Strands today (game #488) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

BARN

LORE

BUGS

STAR

TRACE

SNORE

NYT Strands today (game #488) - hint #3 - spangram letters

How many letters are in today's spangram? • Spangram has 8 letters

NYT Strands today (game #488) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? First side: top, 4th column Last side: bottom, 4th column

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #488) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #488, are…

BURGERS

SALAD

COLESLAW

BRATS

BEANS

WATERMELON

SPANGRAM: BARBECUE

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

I roared through today’s word search at rapid speed. Most likely because I’m hungry and I’d love a BURGER – not one from a BARBECUE, though. In my experience that’s a bad idea. But also because there was little to challenge us here beyond the twisty-turny WATERMELON.

It may be different in the United States, where people who don’t usually cook have more opportunities to practice burning meat, but in the UK a barbecue is a rare event that usually results in some form of drama caused by drinking in the sunshine alongside a long list of food hygiene infringements.

Again, most likely different in other parts of the world, but the traditional British barbecued burger is burnt to a crisp on the outside and raw, bordering on still frozen, on the inside – and served on a bun that is chemically closer to rubber than bread. Strangely, I don't feel hungry anymore.

How did you do today? Let me know in the comments below.

