Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Thursday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Thursday, July 3 (game #753).

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.

What should you do once you've finished? Why, play some more word games of course. I've also got daily Strands hints and answers and Quordle hints and answers articles if you need help for those too, while Marc's Wordle today page covers the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #754) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

DRIVER LICENSE

LOUISIANA

TRENDY

GREENLIGHT

INDIANA

BRITISH MAGAZINE

IDAHO

INCH

MUSICAL NOTE

OKLAHOMA

LOS ANGELES

FREUDIAN CONCEPT

RECOGNIZE

INSIDE

MEDIOCRE

LANTHANUM

NYT Connections today (game #754) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: The ego and the…

The ego and the… GREEN: Not out

Not out BLUE: Do, Re, Mi, Fa, Sol…

Do, Re, Mi, Fa, Sol… PURPLE: Universal shorthand for approval

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

NYT Connections today (game #754) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: WHAT “ID” MIGHT REFER TO:

GREEN: WHAT “IN” MIGHT REFER TO

BLUE: WHAT “LA” MIGHT REFER TO

PURPLE: WHAT “OK” MIGHT REFER TO

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #754) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #754, are…

YELLOW: WHAT “ID” MIGHT REFER TO DRIVER LICENSE, FREUDIAN CONCEPT, IDAHO, RECOGNIZE

DRIVER LICENSE, FREUDIAN CONCEPT, IDAHO, RECOGNIZE GREEN: WHAT “IN” MIGHT REFER TO INCH, INDIANA, INSIDE, TRENDY

INCH, INDIANA, INSIDE, TRENDY BLUE: WHAT “LA” MIGHT REFER TO LANTHANUM, LOS ANGELES, LOUISIANA, MUSICAL NOTE

LANTHANUM, LOS ANGELES, LOUISIANA, MUSICAL NOTE PURPLE: WHAT “OK” MIGHT REFER TO BRITISH MAGAZINE, GREENLIGHT, MEDIOCRE, OKLAHOMA

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: Fail

No idea what was going on at all here. Let's start again tomorrow, eh?

Okay, fair enough, you can spend a few minutes wallowing in my despair, because I was all at sea with today's Connections. None of the words seemed to have any connection at all and I was reduced to randomly placing words together in the blind hope that some might be correct.

Reader, they were not – and I duly crashed out.

That said, I do take some issue with this as a Connections puzzle, clever though it was. The groups are supposed to get easier – but that really wasn't the case here. All of them, from yellow to purple, are equally tough – there's no difficulty curve to it at all. Sure, throw in one or even two of these 'what a two-letter-word can mean' groups, but not four of them in one.

But maybe that's just sour grapes on my part. Anyway, tomorrow will be easier, right? Right?

How did you do today? Let me know in the comments below.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Thursday, July 3, game #753)

YELLOW: CORRESPONDENCE CONTACT, DEALINGS, EXCHANGE, INTERACTION

CONTACT, DEALINGS, EXCHANGE, INTERACTION GREEN: AIRPORT BOARD INFO ARRIVAL, DESTINATION, FLIGHT, GATE

ARRIVAL, DESTINATION, FLIGHT, GATE BLUE: PRO ATHLETE DATA COLLEGE, NUMBER, POSITION, TEAM

COLLEGE, NUMBER, POSITION, TEAM PURPLE: FARMERS' THINGS ALMANAC, INSURANCE, MARKET, TAN