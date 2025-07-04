NYT Connections hints and answers for Friday, July 4 (game #754)
My clues will help you solve the NYT's Connections puzzle today and keep that streak going
A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Thursday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Thursday, July 3 (game #753).
Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.
SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.
NYT Connections today (game #754) - today's words
Today's NYT Connections words are…
- DRIVER LICENSE
- LOUISIANA
- TRENDY
- GREENLIGHT
- INDIANA
- BRITISH MAGAZINE
- IDAHO
- INCH
- MUSICAL NOTE
- OKLAHOMA
- LOS ANGELES
- FREUDIAN CONCEPT
- RECOGNIZE
- INSIDE
- MEDIOCRE
- LANTHANUM
NYT Connections today (game #754) - hint #1 - group hints
What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?
- YELLOW: The ego and the…
- GREEN: Not out
- BLUE: Do, Re, Mi, Fa, Sol…
- PURPLE: Universal shorthand for approval
Need more clues?
We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…
NYT Connections today (game #754) - hint #2 - group answers
What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?
- YELLOW: WHAT “ID” MIGHT REFER TO:
- GREEN: WHAT “IN” MIGHT REFER TO
- BLUE: WHAT “LA” MIGHT REFER TO
- PURPLE: WHAT “OK” MIGHT REFER TO
Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.
NYT Connections today (game #754) - the answers
The answers to today's Connections, game #754, are…
- YELLOW: WHAT “ID” MIGHT REFER TO DRIVER LICENSE, FREUDIAN CONCEPT, IDAHO, RECOGNIZE
- GREEN: WHAT “IN” MIGHT REFER TO INCH, INDIANA, INSIDE, TRENDY
- BLUE: WHAT “LA” MIGHT REFER TO LANTHANUM, LOS ANGELES, LOUISIANA, MUSICAL NOTE
- PURPLE: WHAT “OK” MIGHT REFER TO BRITISH MAGAZINE, GREENLIGHT, MEDIOCRE, OKLAHOMA
- My rating: Hard
- My score: Fail
No idea what was going on at all here. Let's start again tomorrow, eh?
Okay, fair enough, you can spend a few minutes wallowing in my despair, because I was all at sea with today's Connections. None of the words seemed to have any connection at all and I was reduced to randomly placing words together in the blind hope that some might be correct.
Reader, they were not – and I duly crashed out.
That said, I do take some issue with this as a Connections puzzle, clever though it was. The groups are supposed to get easier – but that really wasn't the case here. All of them, from yellow to purple, are equally tough – there's no difficulty curve to it at all. Sure, throw in one or even two of these 'what a two-letter-word can mean' groups, but not four of them in one.
But maybe that's just sour grapes on my part. Anyway, tomorrow will be easier, right? Right?
How did you do today? Let me know in the comments below.
Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Thursday, July 3, game #753)
- YELLOW: CORRESPONDENCE CONTACT, DEALINGS, EXCHANGE, INTERACTION
- GREEN: AIRPORT BOARD INFO ARRIVAL, DESTINATION, FLIGHT, GATE
- BLUE: PRO ATHLETE DATA COLLEGE, NUMBER, POSITION, TEAM
- PURPLE: FARMERS' THINGS ALMANAC, INSURANCE, MARKET, TAN
What is NYT Connections?
NYT Connections is one of several increasingly popular word games made by the New York Times. It challenges you to find groups of four items that share something in common, and each group has a different difficulty level: green is easy, yellow a little harder, blue often quite tough and purple usually very difficult.
On the plus side, you don't technically need to solve the final one, as you'll be able to answer that one by a process of elimination. What's more, you can make up to four mistakes, which gives you a little bit of breathing room.
It's a little more involved than something like Wordle, however, and there are plenty of opportunities for the game to trip you up with tricks. For instance, watch out for homophones and other word games that could disguise the answers.
It's playable for free via the NYT Games site on desktop or mobile.
