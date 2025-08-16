Perplexity AI stunned the industry with an unsolicited $34.5 billion cash offer for Google Chrome

Chrome browser remains a key part of Google’s AI tools and long-term LLM development strategy

Perplexity’s own valuation is less than half of the amount it offered to acquire Chrome

Perplexity AI has attracted attention with an unsolicited $34.5 billion cash offer to acquire Google’s Chrome browser.

The proposal comes despite Chrome not being officially for sale, and its deep-set integration into Google’s broader AI strategy, not to mention its wider software platform.

Analysts view the bid as an ambitious move aimed at boosting publicity, given Chrome’s role in driving search traffic, supporting AI tools, and collecting user data essential for Google’s long-term machine learning and large language model (LLM) development.

Bid details and competitive implications

The proposed acquisition terms reportedly commit to keeping Chromium, the underlying browser code, open source, with Perplexity saying it would invest $3 billion over two years and maintain Chrome’s current default search engine.

The company claims these steps would protect user choice while potentially easing regulatory concerns.

However, the offer is below the $50 billion valuation that some industry figures, including DuckDuckGo’s CEO, believe Chrome might fetch if divestiture were ever mandated.

Regulatory context plays a huge role in this situation, as the US Justice Department has pursued a Chrome divestiture as part of remedies in a broader antitrust case against Google, which was found to hold an unlawful monopoly in search.

Federal Judge Amit Mehta is expected to issue a ruling on remedies soon, but experts suggest a sale order could face years of appeals.

Experts also claim that higher courts, including the D.C. Circuit and potentially the Supreme Court, tend to be skeptical of forced divestitures.

Perplexity’s own financial position is raising questions, mainly because the company was founded just three years ago.

It raised around $1 billion from backers such as Nvidia and SoftBank and was last valued at $14 billion.

It has not disclosed exactly how it would finance the acquisition, but says multiple unnamed funds have offered full financing.

The scale of the bid, more than twice its valuation, recalls Perplexity’s earlier high-profile but unrealized proposal to merge with TikTok’s U.S. operations.

The bid also highlights shifting dynamics in how people interact with the web.

Browsers, once considered stable infrastructure, have regained strategic importance as more users turn to AI tools and chatbot interfaces for information.

By acquiring Chrome’s three billion users, Perplexity could potentially accelerate the adoption of its AI-driven browser, Comet, which is currently limited to waitlisted users and premium subscribers.

For now, it appears the bid is primarily a publicity stunt, and the likelihood of Google accepting the offer is very low, as Chrome remains integral to Google’s AI roadmap, including features like “Overviews” that provide AI-generated search summaries.

If Perplexity’s bid is mainly a visibility strategy, it may succeed in drawing attention to Comet, but it will likely not scratch Chrome’s dominance.

