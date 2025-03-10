The US government still wants Google to sell off Chrome

By
published

A Chrome sell-off is still on the cards

Chrome icon on Android
(Image credit: gioele piccinini / Shuttertock)
  • DOJ says Google should sell off Chrome to address search monopoly
  • Its AI investments are safe and Android discussions quieten down
  • Google worries about the impacts on national security

Although the US Department of Justice (DOJ) has dropped its AI divestiture proposal for Google, which could’ve seen the tech giant forced to sell off its AI investments (including a multibillion-dollar stake in Anthropic), the company still faces an uncertain future over its Chrome browser.

The DOJ continues to seek a court order for Google to sell off its popular browser as part of a broader effort to address its alleged search market monopoly.

Google hasn’t come out completely unscathed from the AI saga, either, with the company now being required to notify the government of future AI investments.

Google might still have to sell off Chrome

The DOJ has the backing of 38 state attorneys general in its bid to split up Google from its popular Chrome browser, which accounts for two-thirds (66.3%) of all browser sessions globally (via Statcounter).

An extract from the executive summary of the plaintiffs’ revised proposed final judgement (via Reuters) reads: “Google’s conduct presents genuine danger to freedom in the marketplace and to robust competition in our economy.”

A Google spokesperson previously shared with TechRadar Pro: “We routinely meet with regulators, including with the DOJ to discuss this case. As we’ve publicly said, we’re concerned the current proposals would harm the American economy and national security.”

We’ve asked Google for a comment on the latest developments, but have not yet received a response.

Google has sought to reach an agreement that would see it loosen its exclusivity and default search engine deals with the likes of Apple. It is unclear how successful that argument was in the eyes of the court.

Moreover, the DOJ has loosened its stance on Google’s ownership of Android, the mobile operating system that accounts for nearly three-quarters (72%) of the global smartphone market (via separate Statcounter figures).

Craig Hale
Craig Hale

