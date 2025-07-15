This useful Spotify access feature could be coming to OnePlus and Oppo earbuds, following the likes of Sony and Bose
These could be next to get the Spotify Tap treatment
- A new line of code has been found in the HeyMelody app that suggests the Spotify Tap function could be coming to Oppo and OnePlus earbuds
- Android Authority managed to activate the feature, but it has several setbacks
- We don't know when it could be released, or which OnePlus and Oppo audio accessories will be compatible with Spotify Tap
OnePlus and Oppo are solid audio brands if you’re after a decent pair of mid-range earbuds, and now they could be getting a new handy Spotify integration, which could be a big convenience upgrade for Android users.
A new Android Authority teardown of the HeyMelody app highlights that the Spotify Tap function, which is supported on most audio devices from Sony, Bose, and Jabra, could be coming to OnePlus and Oppo earbuds. For those of you who are unaware, HeyMelody is the native app for setting up OnePlus and Oppo audio tech, similar to Sony’s Sound Connect app.
But what is Spotify Tap? It’s essentially a convenience feature that allows you to play music directly from Spotify by double or triple-tapping compatible audio accessories such as the brand new Sony WH-1000XM6 headphones. If you’re already an owner of the best headphones and best earbuds alike, you’ll be more than familiar with this function.
As for Android Authority’s findings, the outlet dove into the HeyMelody app v115.8 and found a code related to a possible new integration with OnePlus and Oppo earbuds, and even managed to activate the feature.
For starters, the teardown shows two different options (double and triple tap) for Spotify music playback in each earbud. The outlet also states that you can redo this gesture so that Spotify plays you a recommended song, but there were a few setbacks.
While Android Authority was able to activate Spotify Tap, the outlet noted that changes to background settings were required to get the options to show, adding that you might only be able to set this feature for one earbud at a time, and not both. However, this is likely to change if Spotify Tap is ever rolled out to OnePlus and Oppo earbuds, it added.
As it stands, the teardown doesn’t explicitly state when this feature could roll out, or which OnePlus and Oppo earbuds will receive the Spotify Tap treatment if it does. According to Android Authority, it wouldn’t be surprising if Spotify Tap is only available to selected upcoming hardware.
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
In that case, we’re taking this lightly and are waiting to see what other findings emerge – but we’ll certainly have our ears to the ground in the meantime.
You might also like
- Get ready to brag that your Sony WH-1000XM6 headphones use the same tech as the headsets NFL coaches are wearing
- This Bluetooth DAC and headphone amp with cool VU meter looks like super-luxe audio upgrade, but it's actually stunningly well-priced
- Gemini arrives on the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro, with more Samsung and Sony earbuds to follow
Rowan is an Editorial Associate and Apprentice Writer for TechRadar. A recent addition to the news team, he is involved in generating stories for topics that spread across TechRadar's categories. His interests in audio tech and knowledge in entertainment culture help bring the latest updates in tech news to our readers.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.