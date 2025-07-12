The Sonos Ace headphones are only a little over a year old and just received several new features via a free software update last month, but none of that is stopping Amazon from offering a stellar discount. And while Prime Day is nearing a close, you can still score these fantastic cans for a record $150.

That’s right, the Sonos Ace headphones in either black or white are just $299 flat at Amazon, and Prime members not only get the deal but also free, fast shipping. You’ll want to act fast, as this is a record-low price for Prime Day, and there's no telling if this deal will stick around after the shopping event comes to a close.

At full price, the Sonos headphones aim to compete with the likes of Sony's WH-1000XM6 and AirPods Max, not always making the most sense for everyone, but at this price, these cans shine a lot brighter. We raved about their performance with Dolby Atmos content, specifically with movies and music, but we can’t overstress that they launched at a rough time for the company, with all the app troubles. However, a year on, Sonos is in much better shape.

Prime Day deal: Sonos Ace Headphones

Sonos Ace headphones: was $449 now $299 at Amazon The Sonos Ace are capable of dynamic Dolby Atmos head-tracked spatial sound over Bluetooth or from a Sonos soundbar, and have high-end active noise cancellation and a comfortable, slimline design. There's also hi-res connectivity for music. This is the lowest price we've ever seen them, $15 cheaper than the previous best, and makes them seriously good value.

I've spent a good amount of time with the Sonos Ace headphones and especially like the mix of features these offer. And if you're already in the Sonos ecosystem with a compatible soundbar like the Beam or Arc, you'll be able to easily send audio from your TV to the headphones for private listening that sounds excellent.

The Sonos Ace headphones are also very cozy, with plenty of padding on the oversized earcups and the top band. I also appreciate the inclusion of physical buttons, which are easier to find and tap than capacitive ones, in my opinion.

Back in June, Sonos celebrated a year of the Ace with a value-packed over-the-air software update that finally delivered the long-awaited True Cinema functionality and expanded TV Audio Swap for multiple pairs of Ace headphones. That's the feature I highlighted above, so you can send audio from the TV to two pairs of headphones.

All in all, the software update was a nice surprise and a way to stretch the value, as well as confirm Sonos' commitment to the headphones. Sonos has taken its cue from Apple, which has a good track record of rolling out new features for AirPods.

I don't think you'll be disappointed with the Sonos Ace. I still use it regularly for music playback – including Bruce Springsteen's Tracks II: The Lost Albums – podcasts, and, of course, movies for the Dolby Atmos support. Score it while you can at $150 off on Amazon before Prime Day wraps.