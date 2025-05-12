Sonos' amazing Dolby Atmos headphones are back to a record-low price

If you’re searching for superior sound quality, impressive noise isolation, and terrific levels of comfort, you’ll want some of the best headphones. One of our favorites are the Sonos Ace Wireless Headphones, which are now on sale at Amazon for $349 (was $449). This latest price drop means they're back to their record-low price.

The Sonos Ace comes with built-in Dolby Atmos audio technology, which delivers outstanding sound straight to your ears. There's also hi-res wired and wireless support as well as Sonos soundbar connectivity for the ultimate home theater experience. These truly excel as cans for movie-watching, and while their music performance is solid, it's not the main draw.

Today's best Sonos Ace deal

Sonos Ace Wireless Headphones: was $449 now $349 at Amazon The Sonos Ace delivers powerful, clear, cinematic sound over Bluetooth or connected to a Sonos Arc. You won't find a better alternative if you're looking for that full home theater experience without waking the house. The $100 discount sees them fall back to a record low, making it a great time to buy your next pair of cans.

Our Managing Editor for Entertainment, Matt Bolton, said they were his "favorite headphones to date for movies." He also said that, "their integration with Sonos Arc (and more soundbars to come) really pushes that forward." We recommend reading the full Sonos Ace review for a complete breakdown of these headphones.

The best thing about these headphones is the Dolby Atmos support, which pushes it ahead of the competition, especially when it comes to watching movies. If you're only ever going to be listening to music on the cans, then you'll need to know that we found them "surprisingly constrained while also being quite aggressive". This, unfortunately, can take the edge off their rich bass and detail at times.

Noise cancellation is not as good as Sony equivalents, but they certainly have enough about them that movie lovers will find themselves instantly transported to their happy place.

The Sonos Ace are some of the best wireless headphones for movies, but if you're looking for headphones that fill a different niche, check out our guide to the best headphones instead.