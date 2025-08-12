Best Buy has launched a massive 'Tech Fest" sale this week, and some of the best deals are on Apple's highly coveted (and pricey) devices. The retailer is slashing prices on AirPods, iPads, MacBooks, and smartwatches, with deals starting at just $99.



As TechRadar's deals editor, I've gone through Best Buy's sale and hand-picked the 11 best Apple device offers. While retailers typically reserve record-low prices on Apple gadgets for holiday sales like Prime Day and Black Friday, Best Buy is offering its best prices yet on Apple's latest and greatest devices, just in time for a new school year.



A few standout offers, all of which are available at incredible prices, include Apple's all-new AirPods 4 on sale for only $99, the powerful and highly rated 13-inch MacBook Air M4 on sale for $799, and the popular 10.9-inch iPad on sale for $299.



Below you'll find links to today's best Apple sales at Best Buy, followed by the top deals on AirPods, iPads, smartwatches, and MacBooks. Keep in mind these are limited-time offers, and Best Buy's Tech Fest sale ends on Sunday at Midnight.

Today's best Apple sales at Best Buy

The 11 best Apple device deals at Best Buy

Apple AirPods 4: was $129 now $99 at Best Buy AirPods are a back-to-school essential, and Best Buy has Apple's all-new AirPods 4 on sale for $99 - only $10 more than the record-low price. The AirPods 4 feature a new design for all-day comfort and feature Apple's H2 chip, which supports personalized spatial audio and voice isolation. You also get a redesigned case with 30 hours of battery life and support for USB-C for wireless charging.

Apple AirPods Pro 2: was $249 now $169 at Best Buy Apple's best-selling AirPods Pro 2 sound excellent, offer top-tier noise cancellation, feature Dolby Atmos spatial audio, which is amazing for movies, and they even have an unlosable case, thanks to technology that points you to where it's hiding (and a speaker to help, too). While today's deal isn't the record-low, it's the best price you can find right now.

Apple Watch SE (40mm, GPS): was $279 now $169 at Best Buy If you're looking for a budget smartwatch, Best Buy has the Apple Watch SE for $169, which is the cheapest price we've seen this year. The Apple Watch SE tracks activity, sleep, and calories burned and will notify you when a high or low heart rate is detected. The water-resistant smartwatch also helps you stay connected by allowing you to receive notifications, take calls, and reply to texts directly from your wrist.

Apple Watch Series 10: was $399 now $299 at Best Buy The Apple Watch Series 10 is Apple's latest flagship smartwatch, and it's down to nearly a record-low price – it was $20 cheaper on Prime Day. All of its upgrades are integrated into a thinner, more comfortable body. It includes all the standard health and fitness tracking features, as well as some more advanced ones like an ECG for monitoring heart irregularities, overnight metrics to identify issues like sleep apnea, and more. As with past models, it remains an ideal fitness partner that can track activity levels and health metrics and push you toward your fitness goals.

Apple iPad A16 (2025): was $349 now $299 at Best Buy You can get the latest Apple iPad A16 on sale for $299, only $20 more than the record-low price. The most significant upgrade compared to the previous generation model is the latest A16 chip for faster performance. You also get double the storage of 128GB as standard, a sharp 11-inch Liquid Retina display, and solid 12MP front and back cameras.

Apple iPad mini: was $499 now $399 at Best Buy Best Buy's Tech Fest sale has the powerful iPad Mini on sale for a record-low price of $399. Apple's iPad mini features a powerful A17 Bionic chip, 128GB of storage, and an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display, making it a great choice if you're looking for a smaller tablet with premium features.

Apple iPad Air 11-inch (M3, 2025): was $599 now $449 at Best Buy Best Buy has the newest iPad Air with the M3 chip on sale for its lowest price yet. In addition to that more powerful chip, the latest iPad Air features a crisp Liquid Retina display, 128GB of storage as standard, 12MP front and rear cameras, and support for Apple's AI features.

Apple iPad Pro M4: was $999 now $899 at Best Buy If you're looking for a tablet with laptop-like power, Best Buy has the M4 iPad Pro on sale for $899 – a record-low price. The iPad Pro delivers incredible performance and speed, thanks to Apple's latest M4 Chip, an exceptional battery life, and an 11-inch Ultra Retina XDR display.

Apple MacBook Air 13-inch (M2, 2022): was $799 now $699 at Best Buy Display - 13.6 inches

Processor - Apple M2

RAM - 16GB

Storage - 256GB Newer M3 and M4 models are now available, but this is an unbelievable price for the MacBook Air 13-inch with an M2 chip. Sure, that's an older version, but this is still an incredibly powerful laptop for those needing a premium powerhouse for school and productivity, coding, or creative work. You also get double the amount of RAM at 16GB, although the 256GB of storage feels a little paltry in 2025. Still, we rated it highly in our MacBook Air M2 review, thanks to the stylish design, clear display, impressive performance, and long 18-hour battery life.

Apple MacBook Air 13-inch (M4): was $999 now $799 at Best Buy Display - 13.6 inches

Processor - Apple M4

RAM - 16GB

Storage - 256GB The MacBook Air 13-inch (M4) is the newest version of Apple's popular laptop, and it's now down to a record-low price. You get a great-looking 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display, while the boost to 16GB of RAM keeps all your programs running smoothly. It's just a shame Apple still insists on only 256GB of storage as standard, which feels a little miserly in 2025. Nevertheless, this is still one of the best laptops you can buy if you need a performance powerhouse for productivity and creative tasks, especially after this $150 discount.

Apple MacBook Air 15-inch (M3, 2024): was $1,099 now $899 at Best Buy Display - 15 inches

Processor - Apple M3

RAM - 16GB

Storage - 256GB It may essentially be just a larger version of the MacBook Air 13-inch, but if that's what you want, then that's what you get – and it's now reduced to its lowest-ever price at Best Buy. Our MacBook Air 15-inch review praised the display, performance, design and speaker array, although we did think the jump in size hurt one of the MacBook Air's key selling points – its portability. Nevertheless, this is still an impressive laptop that was awarded a full five stars.

You can look forward to more discounts at the 2025 Labor Day sales event.