The Minisforum MS-S1 Max Mini Workstation isn’t your typical mini PC. Newegg sells it for $5699 (you'll find it cheaper elsewhere), but right now it’s down to $2959. That’s a massive $2740 off a machine built for serious professional workloads.

At this price, it steps into high-end workstation territory without taking over your entire desk.

Inside is the AMD Ryzen AI Max+ 395, a 16-core, 32-thread processor ready for heavy multitasking, AI development, and complex creative projects. It can handle demanding software and parallel workloads with ease.

Today's top mini workstation deal

Save 48% ($2,740) Minisforum MS-S1 Max Mini Workstation: was $5,699 now $2,959 at Newegg This compact workstation packs an AMD Ryzen AI Max+ 395 processor with Radeon 8060S graphics, 128GB LPDDR5 memory, and a 2TB SSD into a remarkably small chassis. With support for up to five displays, dual 10G Ethernet, WiFi7, and PCIe expansion, it’s built for intensive creative, AI, and data-driven professional workloads.

Graphics come from Radeon 8060S built on RDNA 3.5, delivering smooth visuals for technical design, 3D work, and high-resolution media production.

Processor aside, the highlight is the 128GB of LPDDR5 memory it comes with, plus the 2TB SSD. That’s workstation-class capacity straight out of the box, with room to install up to 8TB of internal storage via M.2.

For professionals working across multiple displays, it supports up to five screens with 8K output available. HDMI and multiple USB4 connections make complex desk setups surprisingly simple.

Dual 10G RJ45 ports cater to high-speed wired networks, while WiFi7 and Bluetooth 5.4 handle next-gen wireless demands.

The MS-S1 Max is a compact powerhouse for AI workflows, large creative projects, data-heavy tasks, and rack-mounted deployments thanks to its U2-compatible design.

In real-world use, performance is impressive. Applications open and run quickly, and AI-enhanced features in creative software run locally at a cracking rate.

For under $3,000, this is a rare chance to grab a workstation-class mini system at a huge discount. As we said in our review, "This is no normal mini PC, as the price highlights, but the power and expansion options offer serious potential."

