Mini PC deal: Lenovo ThinkCentre neo 50q Gen 4 mini desktop delivers serious business-class performance in a tiny box

Today's mini PCs deliver full desktop power while taking up barely any room, which is perfect if your desk already feels packed.

I’ve found a great deal on the Lenovo ThinkCentre neo 50q Gen 4 Tiny desktop, now $630 (was $999) at Amazon. That’s a massive $369 saving on a compact business-class machine.

This is a system that's very much built for work, not gaming. It’s powered by a 13th Gen Intel Core i5-13420H processor with 8 cores and 12 threads. Performance cores boost up to 4.6GHz, which gives it plenty of muscle for multitasking and creative apps, while integrated Intel UHD graphics handle the visuals.

Today's top mini desktop deal

Save $369.01 Lenovo ThinkCentre Neo 50q: was $999 now $629.99 at Amazon The ThinkCentre neo 50q packs serious desktop performance into a compact 1L chassis. It runs on a 13th Gen Intel Core i5-13420H with 16GB RAM and a fast 512GB PCIe SSD, while supporting up to three 4K displays. WiFi 6, Windows 11 Pro, and plenty of ports round out a capable mini desktop.

It’s paired with 16GB DDR4 RAM and a fast 512GB PCIe NVMe SSD that will keep the system responsive, whether you’re juggling browser tabs, editing documents, or working with larger files.

The design is impressively compact at roughly 7 x 7 inches and just 1.4 inches thick, so it will fit almost anywhere.

On the front there’s a USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 port, USB 3.2 port with always-on charging and 3.5mm audio combo jack.

Around the back are two USB 3.2 ports, and two USB 2.0 ports, as well HDMI, and two DisplayPort 1.4 connections so you can run a multi-monitor setup with up to 4K resolution. There's also an RJ-45 Ethernet jack. It supports WiFi 6 and, Bluetooth 5.2.

A keyboard and mouse are included in the box and Windows 11 Pro (not Home, like some systems) comes preinstalled, so you’ve got everything you need to get started right away.

This is a compact powerhouse from a trusted name with plenty of performance and flexibility, and for $630 it's a steal.

