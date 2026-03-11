Making the most of the information across all your Google Workspace apps should soon be a lot easier thanks to a major upgrade to Gemini.

The AI tool will now be able to search across the likes of Google Docs, Sheets, Slide and Drive to hunt out the details you need, saving hours of trawling through your files and conquering what the company calls "the dread of the flashing cursor".

This means tasks such as creating a first document draft, building a budget spreadsheet or slide deck, or finding that crucial bit of information in a long-forgotten file, should be a lot simpler thanks to Gemini.

Gemini in Workspace

"Today, we are reimagining how people create content, transforming Gemini in Docs, Sheets, Slides, and Drive into a collaborative partner that works alongside you throughout the creative process. With insights from across your emails, chats, files, and more, Gemini helps you draft, iterate, and perfect your work" a Google blog post announcing the launch said.

Among the new additions are a new Help me create experience in Docs, available in the side panel or a new bottom bar, which will let users describe what they want to create, and Gemini will bring in information from your Drive, Gmail, Chat, and the web to generate a first draft.

This initial output can then be edited or tightened up with the existing Help me write tool, adding extra polish or a more focused tone, which can also be helped with Gemini's ability to match the format or tone of your most-used or accessed documents.

In Sheets, Gemini can now build and edit entire spreadsheets from a single natural language prompt, such as developing a financial overview sheet using information from existing documents and presentations. The new Fill with Gemini tool can auto-populate using summarized, categorized, or brand-new data from your existing sheet or the web much faster than manual entry.

Gemini can also generate, build and edit a full presentation deck from scratch, again using only a simple prompt, before searching through your Workspace data for what is needed.

Finally, Gemini will now help create AI Overviews when you're searching in Google Drive, looking through all the necessary files and formats to provide a list of what it thinks will be the most relevant findings for your needs.

The new Gemini features are rolling out now in beta, with Google AI Ultra and Pro subscribers the first to get access. It will be available in English globally for Google Docs, Sheets and Slides, and in the US for Google Drive.

