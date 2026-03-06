GPT-5.4 is so good at spreadsheets that OpenAI launched an Excel add-on

Human reviewers also noted a boost in presentation output

Accuracy is also up, with 18% fewer errors

OpenAI has released its latest GPT-5 model, revealing a new platform with some interesting workplace skills - especially if you're a spreadsheet fan.

GPT-5.4 is being positioned as OpenAI's "most capable and efficient frontier model for professional work," offering better token efficiency for reasoning, solving tasks more quickly and using less compute.

And for users who need to give it even more context, Codex is experimenting with support for up to 1M tokens for longer/more complex workflows and agentic tasks.

GPT-5.4 loves spreadsheets

For this update, OpenAI focused on professional productivity tasks like spreadsheets, presentations and documents, and we're seeing considerably improvements across the board. Per the spreadsheet modelling benchmark cited by OpenAI, GPT-5.4 scores 87% compared with 68% for GPT-5.2, a model that came out not that long ago.

Given the performance boost for spreadsheets, we're also being treated to an Excel add-on to put ChatGPT right inside the Excel sidebar just like Google has done with Gemini.

The company also used human reviewers to rate presentation output, claiming they preferred 5.4's "stronger aesthetics, greater visual variety and more effective use of image generation."

Besides performance boosts, OpenAI is also promising to deliver 33% fewer false claims and 18% fewer responses containing errors compared with 5.2.

GPT-5.4 is being rolled out as of March 5, including Thinking models for ChatGPT, an API and Codex. Pro and Enterprise users will also get GPT-5.4-Pro on ChatGPT and via the API – it's costlier and slower, but promises more precise and consistent output with maximum reasoning.

As for pricing, GPT-5.4 Pro will cost $30/1M input tokens and $180/1M output tokens for the API, versus $2.50/1M input tokens and $15/1M output tokens for the regular GPT-5.4, per OpenAI documentation.

