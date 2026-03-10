AI in the warehouse: creating efficiency without leaving people behind

As AI and technology are developing at breakneck speed, businesses are having to balance the clear benefits it brings, like automating administrative tasks so they are done quicker and more efficiently, without leaving people behind as it develops.

This is especially evident in the warehousing industry. From robots that transport goods through warehouses to automated inventory management and order fulfilment, AI is enabling warehouse employees to streamline administrative tasks, faster and more efficiently with fewer errors, marking clear benefits.

The struggle warehouses have is ensuring AI is implemented intentionally and responsibly. But what does this look like in practice? Imagine regular warehouse operations like managing stock and workforce scheduling, being automated by technology.

When designed with specific use cases in mind, rather than a simple tick box exercise, workers are empowered to use this tech to their advantage. This is what AI used intentionally looks like.

AI can solve real operational issues - when used purposefully

Warehouses operate in high-pressure environments. While the sector prides itself on quality and speed, too many distributors are still running on physical stock lists, manual picking and brittle spreadsheets. Not only is this inefficient, but it’s highly unsustainable.

Balloon One's ​out-of-date research​ shows that out-of-date warehouse technology is losing the average business 12.29% of their fresh or perishable stock each year – equating to a staggering loss of £156,599 per business. On a larger scale, this is causing businesses to discard on average 117 tons of food annually.

AI can help with automating repetitive administrative tasks, like demand planning and stock allocation – which frees up time for people to hone their creativity and judgment for dealing with more complex and strategic problems.

According to McKinsey, AI can reduce supply chain forecasting errors by 50% - improving business efficiency and increasing employee’s confidence.

AI is also a useful tool for improving overall workplace safety; by regularly monitoring equipment for hazards and identifying potential risks early - so people have enough time to intervene.

When approached like this, AI and automation becomes an assistant, designed to help warehouses maximize efficiency and operate quicker, rather than a human replacement.

Why technology alone isn’t enough?

It’s clear AI needs to be rolled out to aid human performance. When this is not done, employees may feel intruded upon, rather than supported. This could lead to technology resistance and workplace inefficiencies.

But when AI is thoughtfully implemented, by clear allocation of roles between people and technology, it becomes a tool of empowerment rather than disruption.

Designing AI for people, not instead of them

The most effective AI warehouse solutions, are those which complement people’s strengths. Their roles go hand in hand – AI looks after streamlining and automating repetitive tasks like stockpiling and forecasting demand, and people bring creativity and judgement to difficult or unforeseen situations.

There is no perfect data plan. Problems arise in the warehouse daily, from supplier delays to changes in product demand which needs human oversight to action efficiently.

AI is good at quickly highlighting risks, but it's the people who interpret what they mean and communicate these accurately back to the wider teams, to make clear and thoughtful decisions on how to proceed next.

When AI is used with intent, it can be great at automating and streamlining administrative tasks and enhance human creativity – rather than compete against people and creating friction and technology skepticism.

How can AI and people co-exist?

AI and automation are essential to the future of warehousing. But the success will only come when leaders invest in adoption and training strategies, as much as they do with systems and software.

This should be done by implementing AI intentionally. This will be when people are placed first in the warehouse, and AI is used as their sidekick. Not to replace them, but to compliment them. It’s best to think of AI and people as a dynamic duo, rather than competitors.

This will ensure warehouses put their best foot forward in maintaining efficiency and worker satisfaction in supply chain.

