A new Xbox mode is coming to all Windows 11 PCs

That includes laptops and desktops, and it arrives from next month

Xbox mode offers a streamlined UI as well as resource savings — it's the new name for what was previously called the Xbox Full Screen Experience

Windows 11 is getting an 'Xbox mode' which is a full-screen controller-friendly interface for the operating system, and it's about to arrive for all PCs.

Windows Central flagged that Microsoft announced at GDC 2026 that Xbox mode is going to roll out from April in "select markets" on all form factors of PCs including desktops, laptops and tablets.

Of course, that includes handhelds too, most of which already have this mode (albeit it's previously been known as the Xbox Full Screen Experience, a clunky name if ever there was one).

So essentially, what Microsoft is announcing is that the mode is renamed, and is coming to all Windows 11 PCs, not just handhelds.

Microsoft explains: "Xbox mode delivers a controller-optimized experience to your Windows 11 device, letting players browse their library, launch games, use Game Bar and switch between apps."

This is effectively a 'big picture' mode in a Steam-style, swapping the traditional Windows 11 interface for an effort with large tiles and simple selection procedures that are easy to navigate with a controller.

This means that if you hook up your Windows 11 gaming PC to your TV — as I do sometimes — for a session, you've got a much easier interface to work with for launching your games.

It's possible to quickly switch back to the traditional Windows 11 desktop any time you want.

Analysis: PC and Xbox merge ahead?

This is a radically different desktop interface, and it really is controller-friendly and very streamlined. It looks to be a great step forward for handhelds and Windows 11 gaming PCs hooked up to a living room TV from what I've seen so far, with the wider introduction of this Xbox mode coming sooner than expected.

What's important to note here is that this isn't just about the interface. Xbox mode also streamlines the PC's resource usage, cutting away some background processes and saving a decent chunk of system RAM as a result — memory that can be used for your gaming session instead.

This is a smart addition for Windows 11, and one that has long been envisioned (rumors around a 'handheld mode' go way back). More broadly, it represents a shift towards a future where the Xbox and PC are tied more closely together, and developers can benefit from a unified Game Development Kit that allows them to create a game for both PC and Xbox devices.

That's clearly great news for PC gamers, and more fuel to the fire for rumors that Project Helix, the next-gen Xbox, could be a PC-hybrid console when it arrives, theoretically next year. However, some console gamers are worried that this spells the 'death' of the Xbox as we know it, and this latest move from Microsoft is unlikely to persuade them otherwise.

There are a couple of other concerns about Xbox mode, one of which is that Microsoft won't be able to resist the temptation to bloat it with AI features, drafting in Copilot (which already has a gaming angle). Or indeed that it'll eventually suffer with the usual promotional nonsense that creeps into the standard Windows 11 interface, some of which borders on ads, and some of which is outright advertising.

As one Redditor snarkily put it: "Can't wait to have an Xbox mode that gives me more ads on my PC."

