‘Our message is simple: Build European, buy European, protect European’: European cloud providers join lawmakers and NGOs to end reliance on US hyperscalers
European companies want European cloud
- Numerous EU businesses have backed the EC push for EU sovereignty
- OVHcloud, Nextcloud, Mastodon, Proton, Ecosia and more sign letter
- The cloud market is currently dominated by AWS, Microsoft, and Google
Thirteen European cloud providers have signed a letter backing the European Commission’s push to end European reliance on US companies, who have dominated the market for the past two decades.
The cloud providers, alongside NGOs and lawmakers, want to see local alternatives fostered and adopted by Europe-based businesses as the sovereignty movement grows.
European businesses are concerned about how US-based providers handle data and comply with European Union (EU) regulations.
Businesses call for EU sovereignty
In predictions made by Gartner earlier this year, European cloud Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) spend will surpass China and North America's, with spending set to triple from $6.7 billion in 2025 to over $23.1 billion in 2027.
"Our message is simple: Build European, buy European, protect European," said European Parliament lawmaker Alexandra Geese.
The call for EU cloud sovereignty has come from businesses across Europe, with numerous signatories signing the joint letter. Among the signatories are French cloud vendor OVHcloud, Germany's Nextcloud, social networks Mastodon and Monnett Social, Swiss privacy software company Proton, browser company Ecosia and Dutch quantum chip maker QuantWare.
Six civil groups including Defend Democracy and Save Social also signed the letter, alongside numerous European Parliament lawmakers.
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“Technological sovereignty means that Europe has the capacity to freely design, understand, choose from different home-grown sources, build, operate and effectively regulate the digital systems on which its society and economy rely,” the groups the joint open letter, seen by Reuters.
The European Commission announced in May that it would consider new rules on how US hyperscalers can process sensitive data from European governments, offering a chance for the comparatively smaller EU-based cloud providers to edge into the market and end US dominance.
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Benedict is a Senior Security Writer at TechRadar Pro, where he has specialized in covering the intersection of geopolitics, cyber-warfare, and business security.
Benedict provides detailed analysis on state-sponsored threat actors, APT groups, and the protection of critical national infrastructure, with his reporting bridging the gap between technical threat intelligence and B2B security strategy.
Benedict holds an MA (Distinction) in Security, Intelligence, and Diplomacy from the University of Buckingham Centre for Security and Intelligence Studies (BUCSIS), with his specialization providing him with a robust academic framework for deconstructing complex international conflicts and intelligence operations, and the ability to translate intricate security data into actionable insights.
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