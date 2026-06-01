With the summer season on its way, I've found a brilliant deal on the Anker Solix C2000 Gen portable power station, which has crashed to $749 (was $1499) at Amazon. That's a huge 50% discount, and a massive saving on a premium backup power solution.

With a 2048Wh LiFePO4 battery and 2,400W continuous output, this unit is capable of handling everything from household essentials to camping gear and RV equipment. It can also deliver up to 4,000W peak power, helping it manage appliances that require extra startup power.

Whether you're preparing for storm outages, heading off-grid for a camping trip, or powering equipment on the road, this is the level of high-capacity power station you'll need to keep essential devices and appliances running when wall power isn't available.