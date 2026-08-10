We've tested several generations of the Lenovo Legion 5i, and always found it to be a well-rounded creative, work, and gaming laptop. So, this deal on the Lenovo Legion 5i for $1499 (was $2200) at Walmart caught my eye.

The powerhouse combines an Intel Core i7-14700HX processor with Nvidia GeForce RTX 5060 graphics, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD. The 15.1-inch WQXGA OLED display pairs a 165Hz refresh rate with Lenovo's PureSight technology and anti-burn-in measures.

Legion Coldfront cooling helps manage temperatures under heavy loads, and you get TrueStrike keyboard and AI Engine+, plus three months of Microsoft 365 Personal.

Should you buy it?

✅ Buy the Lenovo Legion 5i if...

You want a creative laptop with enough power to handle most tasks you throw at it. The RTX 5060 and Core i7-14700HX make for a capable combination, while the 165Hz OLED panel provides the fast refresh rate gamers look for alongside the contrast and image quality associated with OLED.

❌ Skip the Lenovo Legion 5i if...

Portability and long unplugged runtimes often matter more than performance. Powerful HX-series processors, discrete graphics, and high-refresh OLED displays aren't designed primarily around maximizing battery life. You may also want more than 16GB of RAM if you're planning on running particularly demanding workloads.

Why we recommend it

The Legion 5i packs several features we'd want from a modern laptop into one machine. You're getting RTX 5060 graphics rather than an older-generation GPU, a powerful 20-core Core i7-14700HX processor, and a fast OLED display instead of the more ordinary IPS panels found on many notebooks.

The 1TB SSD also provides a reasonable starting amount of storage for all your main files and applications.

Price context & historical value

Deals on high-powered creative laptops with graphics cards can sometimes be a bit underwhelming, but this one

The current $1,499 price is particularly interesting because we saw this laptop discounted to $1,621 just last week. That's another $122 knocked off in a matter of days, and Walmart lists the standard price at $2,199.99.

Compared with that price, you're saving $700.99, or almost 32%. Anyone who considered buying it during last week's deal will obviously be getting a substantially better offer now.

The Catch: What to know before you buy

The 16GB of RAM is adequate for most basic tasks today, but it's relatively modest alongside the powerful CPU and GPU, particularly if you also plan to use the laptop for heavy creative work.

There's a student bundle, and this has eligibility requirements, requires post-purchase redemption, and includes subscriptions that automatically renew.

While it's nice to get three months of Microsoft 365 Personal with it for free, that time will fly by and you'll need to think about what you'll do when the trial expires.

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