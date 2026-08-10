Lenovo Legion 5i is a huge $700 off with a gorgeous 165Hz OLED display and plenty of power for business, college, and creative work — and it comes with free Microsoft 365 Personal
Packed with serious Core i7 performance and RTX 5060 graphics
We've tested several generations of the Lenovo Legion 5i, and always found it to be a well-rounded creative, work, and gaming laptop. So, this deal on the Lenovo Legion 5i for $1499 (was $2200) at Walmart caught my eye.
The powerhouse combines an Intel Core i7-14700HX processor with Nvidia GeForce RTX 5060 graphics, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD. The 15.1-inch WQXGA OLED display pairs a 165Hz refresh rate with Lenovo's PureSight technology and anti-burn-in measures.
Legion Coldfront cooling helps manage temperatures under heavy loads, and you get TrueStrike keyboard and AI Engine+, plus three months of Microsoft 365 Personal.
Should you buy it?
✅ Buy the Lenovo Legion 5i if...
You want a creative laptop with enough power to handle most tasks you throw at it. The RTX 5060 and Core i7-14700HX make for a capable combination, while the 165Hz OLED panel provides the fast refresh rate gamers look for alongside the contrast and image quality associated with OLED.
❌ Skip the Lenovo Legion 5i if...
Portability and long unplugged runtimes often matter more than performance. Powerful HX-series processors, discrete graphics, and high-refresh OLED displays aren't designed primarily around maximizing battery life. You may also want more than 16GB of RAM if you're planning on running particularly demanding workloads.
Intel Core i7-14700HX | 16GB DDR4 | 1TB SSD
The Legion 5i combines a Core i7-14700HX processor, RTX 5060 graphics, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, and 15.1-inch WQXGA 165Hz OLED display with Coldfront cooling and a TrueStrike keyboard.
Why we recommend it
The Legion 5i packs several features we'd want from a modern laptop into one machine. You're getting RTX 5060 graphics rather than an older-generation GPU, a powerful 20-core Core i7-14700HX processor, and a fast OLED display instead of the more ordinary IPS panels found on many notebooks.
The 1TB SSD also provides a reasonable starting amount of storage for all your main files and applications.
Price context & historical value
Deals on high-powered creative laptops with graphics cards can sometimes be a bit underwhelming, but this one
The current $1,499 price is particularly interesting because we saw this laptop discounted to $1,621 just last week. That's another $122 knocked off in a matter of days, and Walmart lists the standard price at $2,199.99.
Compared with that price, you're saving $700.99, or almost 32%. Anyone who considered buying it during last week's deal will obviously be getting a substantially better offer now.
The Catch: What to know before you buy
The 16GB of RAM is adequate for most basic tasks today, but it's relatively modest alongside the powerful CPU and GPU, particularly if you also plan to use the laptop for heavy creative work.
There's a student bundle, and this has eligibility requirements, requires post-purchase redemption, and includes subscriptions that automatically renew.
While it's nice to get three months of Microsoft 365 Personal with it for free, that time will fly by and you'll need to think about what you'll do when the trial expires.
Also consider
AMD Ryzen 7 250 | 32GB DDR5 | 1TB
Packing serious hardware, this laptop combines RTX 5060 graphics with a Ryzen 7 processor, 32GB RAM, 1TB storage, and a sharp 15.3-inch WQXGA OLED display running at 165Hz.
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Wayne Williams is a freelancer writing news for TechRadar Pro. He has been writing about computers, technology, and the web for 30 years. In that time he wrote for most of the UK’s PC magazines, and launched, edited and published a number of them too.
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