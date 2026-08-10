Memory prices are sky-rocketing, doubling and tripling in price. And while we can't stop the RAMpocalypse price hikes, we're keeping a close eye on the best DDR4 and DDR5 deals we can find from the likes of Corsair, G.Skill, Kingston, and more.

Upgrading your RAM is a clear-cut way to boost your PC’s performance, without the complexity of getting an advanced graphics card or switching its processor altogether.

We've tested and reviewed the best DDR5 RAM, but there's no doubt upgrading memory can be a daunting choice. So, which ones are indeed the best? I’ve taken the burden of testing many RAM kits so that you don’t have to, curating the ones that offered the best performance boosts and value for money.

Best RAM deals: Editor's picks

Best DDR5 RAM deals

Save $135 Corsair Vengeance 64GB (2 X 32gb) DDR5-5600: was $914.99 now $779.99 at Newegg This kit delivers 64GB of fast DDR5 memory, giving plenty of headroom for heavy multitasking, large creative projects, and demanding workloads. Support for AMD EXPO and Intel XMP profiles keeps setup simple, while the aluminum heat spreader helps maintain stable performance. For the full discount, use code BTSF2946 Read more Read less ▼

Save $98 Corsair Vengeance 32GB (2 X 16GB) DDR5: was $467.99 now $369.99 at Newegg 32GB of DDR5 memory gives your desktop plenty of headroom for gaming, content creation, and multitasking. This Corsair Vengeance kit delivers reliable 5200MT/s performance in a matched pair of 16GB modules. Save $98 off the price with coupon code BTSF2938 Read more Read less ▼

Save $10.40 Corsair Vengeance RGB 32GB (2 X 16GB) DDR5 6000 : was $479.99 now $469.59 at Newegg Corsair Vengeance RGB DDR5 memory delivers fast performance and eye-catching lighting for modern desktops. This 32GB kit includes two 16GB modules running at 6000MT/s with CAS latency 38 and 1.35V operating voltage. The speed helps keep demanding applications and multitasking responsive, while customizable RGB lighting adds vibrant style to any build. Read more Read less ▼

Save $22 V-color Manta XSky DDR5 32GB (2x16GB): was $419.99 now $397.99 at Newegg Boost your desktop with 32GB of DDR5 memory running at 6000MHz, featuring low CL30 latency, customizable RGB lighting, and AMD EXPO support for responsive gaming, multitasking, and demanding creative workloads. Save $30 off the price with coupon code BTSF2927. Read more Read less ▼

Save $20.50 V-color Manta XFinity RGB DDR5 32GB (2x16GB): was $419.99 now $399.49 at Newegg Upgrade your PC with 32GB of DDR5 memory running at 6000MHz, featuring low CL30 latency, customizable RGB lighting, Intel XMP 3.0, AMD EXPO support, and SK Hynix memory chips for reliable performance. Save $20 off the standard price with coupon code BTSF2929. Read more Read less ▼

Save $17.02 G.SKILL Flare X5 DDR5-6000 16GB kit: was $263.01 now $245.99 at Newegg The G.SKILL Flare X5 DDR5-6000 16GB kit delivers fast, stable performance with CL36 timings and AMD EXPO support. 16GB capacity, low-profile heat spreaders, and proven reliability make it an easy upgrade today for builders facing today’s volatile memory market. Read more Read less ▼

Save $7.50 Team Group 16GB DDR5-6000 RAM: was $247.49 now $239.99 at Newegg This TeamGroup 16GB kit includes two 8GB DDR5-6000 modules rated at PC5 48000. It runs at CL38 with 38-38-38-78 timings and 1.25V, offering fast bandwidth for modern systems. With AMD EXPO and Intel XMP 3.0 support, it’s easy to enable full performance in compatible builds. Read more Read less ▼