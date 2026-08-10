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Best RAM deals 2026 — We're tracking the top DDR4 and DDR5 price cuts to survive the RAMpocalypse

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For smoother performance for your workstation or gaming rig, these memory deals help you get more speed for less

Corsair Vengeance and Crucial DDR5 RAMs during our review process
(Image credit: Future)
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Memory prices are sky-rocketing, doubling and tripling in price. And while we can't stop the RAMpocalypse price hikes, we're keeping a close eye on the best DDR4 and DDR5 deals we can find from the likes of Corsair, G.Skill, Kingston, and more.

Upgrading your RAM is a clear-cut way to boost your PC’s performance, without the complexity of getting an advanced graphics card or switching its processor altogether.

We've tested and reviewed the best DDR5 RAM, but there's no doubt upgrading memory can be a daunting choice. So, which ones are indeed the best? I’ve taken the burden of testing many RAM kits so that you don’t have to, curating the ones that offered the best performance boosts and value for money.

Best RAM deals: Editor's picks

Corsair Vengeance 32GB DDR5 (2 x 16GB)
Save $98
Corsair Vengeance 32GB DDR5 (2 x 16GB): was $467.99 now $369.99 at Newegg

One of the lowest prices I can find for a 32GB DDR5 memory kit, delivering 5200MT/s performance.

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G.SKILL Flare X5 DDR5-6000 16GB kit
Save $17.02
G.SKILL Flare X5 DDR5-6000 16GB kit: was $263.01 now $245.99 at Newegg

This is one of the lowest-priced 16GB DDR5 deals I've come across from a well-respected brand like G.SKILL.

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Corsair 32GB Vengeance RGB Pro DDR4-3200 RAM
Save $40
Corsair 32GB Vengeance RGB Pro DDR4-3200 RAM: was $299.99 now $259.99 at Newegg

If you don't need DDR5, this DDR4 RAM deal from Corsair is worth checking out for content creation and multitasking.

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Best RAM deals: Quick links

Best DDR5 RAM deals

Corsair Vengeance 64GB (2 X 32gb) DDR5-5600
Save $135
Corsair Vengeance 64GB (2 X 32gb) DDR5-5600: was $914.99 now $779.99 at Newegg

This kit delivers 64GB of fast DDR5 memory, giving plenty of headroom for heavy multitasking, large creative projects, and demanding workloads. Support for AMD EXPO and Intel XMP profiles keeps setup simple, while the aluminum heat spreader helps maintain stable performance.

For the full discount, use code BTSF2946

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Corsair Vengeance 32GB (2 X 16GB) DDR5
Save $98
Corsair Vengeance 32GB (2 X 16GB) DDR5: was $467.99 now $369.99 at Newegg

32GB of DDR5 memory gives your desktop plenty of headroom for gaming, content creation, and multitasking. This Corsair Vengeance kit delivers reliable 5200MT/s performance in a matched pair of 16GB modules.

Save $98 off the price with coupon code BTSF2938

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Kingston Fury Beast 32GB (2 X 16GB) DDR5
Save $40
Kingston Fury Beast 32GB (2 X 16GB) DDR5: was $689.99 now $649.99 at Newegg

32GB of high-speed DDR5 memory running at 6000MT/s helps boost gaming, content creation, and multitasking. This Kingston Fury Beast kit combines low CL30 latency, RGB lighting, and a matched pair of 16GB modules.

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Corsair Vengeance RGB 32GB (2 X 16GB) DDR5 6000
Save $10.40
Corsair Vengeance RGB 32GB (2 X 16GB) DDR5 6000 : was $479.99 now $469.59 at Newegg

Corsair Vengeance RGB DDR5 memory delivers fast performance and eye-catching lighting for modern desktops. This 32GB kit includes two 16GB modules running at 6000MT/s with CAS latency 38 and 1.35V operating voltage. The speed helps keep demanding applications and multitasking responsive, while customizable RGB lighting adds vibrant style to any build.

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V-color Manta XSky DDR5 32GB (2x16GB)
Save $22
V-color Manta XSky DDR5 32GB (2x16GB): was $419.99 now $397.99 at Newegg

Boost your desktop with 32GB of DDR5 memory running at 6000MHz, featuring low CL30 latency, customizable RGB lighting, and AMD EXPO support for responsive gaming, multitasking, and demanding creative workloads.

Save $30 off the price with coupon code BTSF2927.

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V-color Manta XFinity RGB DDR5 32GB (2x16GB)
Save $20.50
V-color Manta XFinity RGB DDR5 32GB (2x16GB): was $419.99 now $399.49 at Newegg

Upgrade your PC with 32GB of DDR5 memory running at 6000MHz, featuring low CL30 latency, customizable RGB lighting, Intel XMP 3.0, AMD EXPO support, and SK Hynix memory chips for reliable performance.

Save $20 off the standard price with coupon code BTSF2929.

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G.SKILL Flare X5 DDR5-6000 16GB kit
Save $17.02
G.SKILL Flare X5 DDR5-6000 16GB kit: was $263.01 now $245.99 at Newegg

The G.SKILL Flare X5 DDR5-6000 16GB kit delivers fast, stable performance with CL36 timings and AMD EXPO support. 16GB capacity, low-profile heat spreaders, and proven reliability make it an easy upgrade today for builders facing today’s volatile memory market.

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Team Group 16GB DDR5-6000 RAM
Save $7.50
Team Group 16GB DDR5-6000 RAM: was $247.49 now $239.99 at Newegg

This TeamGroup 16GB kit includes two 8GB DDR5-6000 modules rated at PC5 48000. It runs at CL38 with 38-38-38-78 timings and 1.25V, offering fast bandwidth for modern systems. With AMD EXPO and Intel XMP 3.0 support, it’s easy to enable full performance in compatible builds.

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Best DDR4 RAM deals

Corsair 32GB Vengeance RGB Pro DDR4-3200 RAM
Save $40
Corsair 32GB Vengeance RGB Pro DDR4-3200 RAM: was $299.99 now $259.99 at Newegg

Featuring two 16GB DDR4-3200 modules with customizable RGB lighting, CL16 timings, XMP 2.0 support, and optimized performance for Intel and AMD systems, this kit is ideal for content creation, and multitasking.

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Stefan Ionescu
Stefan Ionescu

Stefan has always been a lover of tech. He graduated with an MSc in geological engineering but soon discovered he had a knack for writing instead. So he decided to combine his newfound and life-long passions to become a technology writer. As a freelance content writer, Stefan can break down complex technological topics, making them easily digestible for the lay audience.

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