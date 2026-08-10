Best RAM deals 2026 — We're tracking the top DDR4 and DDR5 price cuts to survive the RAMpocalypse
For smoother performance for your workstation or gaming rig, these memory deals help you get more speed for less
Memory prices are sky-rocketing, doubling and tripling in price. And while we can't stop the RAMpocalypse price hikes, we're keeping a close eye on the best DDR4 and DDR5 deals we can find from the likes of Corsair, G.Skill, Kingston, and more.
Upgrading your RAM is a clear-cut way to boost your PC’s performance, without the complexity of getting an advanced graphics card or switching its processor altogether.
We've tested and reviewed the best DDR5 RAM, but there's no doubt upgrading memory can be a daunting choice. So, which ones are indeed the best? I’ve taken the burden of testing many RAM kits so that you don’t have to, curating the ones that offered the best performance boosts and value for money.
Best RAM deals: Editor's picks
One of the lowest prices I can find for a 32GB DDR5 memory kit, delivering 5200MT/s performance.
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This is one of the lowest-priced 16GB DDR5 deals I've come across from a well-respected brand like G.SKILL.
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If you don't need DDR5, this DDR4 RAM deal from Corsair is worth checking out for content creation and multitasking.
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Best RAM deals: Quick links
- Amazon: Save on DDR4 and DDR5 memory from Corsair, G.Skill, and more
- Best Buy: Discount computer RAM
- Newegg: Regular RAM deals across DDR4 and DDR5
Best DDR5 RAM deals
This kit delivers 64GB of fast DDR5 memory, giving plenty of headroom for heavy multitasking, large creative projects, and demanding workloads. Support for AMD EXPO and Intel XMP profiles keeps setup simple, while the aluminum heat spreader helps maintain stable performance.
For the full discount, use code BTSF2946
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32GB of DDR5 memory gives your desktop plenty of headroom for gaming, content creation, and multitasking. This Corsair Vengeance kit delivers reliable 5200MT/s performance in a matched pair of 16GB modules.
Save $98 off the price with coupon code BTSF2938
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32GB of high-speed DDR5 memory running at 6000MT/s helps boost gaming, content creation, and multitasking. This Kingston Fury Beast kit combines low CL30 latency, RGB lighting, and a matched pair of 16GB modules.
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Corsair Vengeance RGB DDR5 memory delivers fast performance and eye-catching lighting for modern desktops. This 32GB kit includes two 16GB modules running at 6000MT/s with CAS latency 38 and 1.35V operating voltage. The speed helps keep demanding applications and multitasking responsive, while customizable RGB lighting adds vibrant style to any build.
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Boost your desktop with 32GB of DDR5 memory running at 6000MHz, featuring low CL30 latency, customizable RGB lighting, and AMD EXPO support for responsive gaming, multitasking, and demanding creative workloads.
Save $30 off the price with coupon code BTSF2927.
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Upgrade your PC with 32GB of DDR5 memory running at 6000MHz, featuring low CL30 latency, customizable RGB lighting, Intel XMP 3.0, AMD EXPO support, and SK Hynix memory chips for reliable performance.
Save $20 off the standard price with coupon code BTSF2929.
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The G.SKILL Flare X5 DDR5-6000 16GB kit delivers fast, stable performance with CL36 timings and AMD EXPO support. 16GB capacity, low-profile heat spreaders, and proven reliability make it an easy upgrade today for builders facing today’s volatile memory market.
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This TeamGroup 16GB kit includes two 8GB DDR5-6000 modules rated at PC5 48000. It runs at CL38 with 38-38-38-78 timings and 1.25V, offering fast bandwidth for modern systems. With AMD EXPO and Intel XMP 3.0 support, it’s easy to enable full performance in compatible builds.
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Best DDR4 RAM deals
Featuring two 16GB DDR4-3200 modules with customizable RGB lighting, CL16 timings, XMP 2.0 support, and optimized performance for Intel and AMD systems, this kit is ideal for content creation, and multitasking.
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Stefan has always been a lover of tech. He graduated with an MSc in geological engineering but soon discovered he had a knack for writing instead. So he decided to combine his newfound and life-long passions to become a technology writer. As a freelance content writer, Stefan can break down complex technological topics, making them easily digestible for the lay audience.
- Steve ClarkB2B Editor - Creative & Hardware
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