Why AI-powered jobsite intelligence is key to maximizing construction productivity

The construction industry continues to suffer from a productivity gap.

It lags behind other sectors with a mere 0.4% annual improvement in productivity since 2000.

While the industry remains poised for growth, it needs to deliver on the existing project pipeline, and ultimately find a way to close this gap.

Latest Videos From TechRadar Watch full video here:

So what is holding construction back?

Rob Garber Social Links Navigation CEO of Sensera Systems.

From material delays to talent gaps, there is no one answer to this complex challenge.

Many contractors have turned to technology to support different workflows across the jobsite.

One solution that’s making an impact from an overall productivity perspective is jobsite intelligence.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Jobsite intelligence solutions

Jobsite intelligence solutions help site leaders enhance productivity through the terabytes of visual data generated on jobsites. AI is now advancing the capability of these solutions, generating the insights that help site leaders proactively manage their jobs.

How does AI impact visual data in construction and improve productivity?

Jobsite intelligence solutions leverage cameras on the site to capture visual data and support perimeter security for insurance and compliance, progress monitoring, and safety.

While these solutions expand the amount of visual data available to site leaders, strained project teams do not have the time or resources to analyze it. This is where AI becomes the catalyst for scaling jobsite intelligence and improving overall site productivity. AI is able to quickly interpret visual data and provide insights to teams on the jobsite in real-time.

For example, a morning brief uses AI to interpret a single photo first thing in the morning, summarizing the jobsite’s readiness regarding weather conditions, site hygiene, and dumpster availability. Similarly, AI-powered search capabilities simplify reporting, removing the need to comb through hours of security footage to find a specific infraction.

AI-powered insights: The key to proactively managing a project

The more a project team can plan, the more productive it can be. AI-powered insights from jobsite intelligence solutions give site leaders the visibility they need to embrace a proactive approach:

1. Make informed decisions with speed

Running any jobsite is challenging. Running multiple jobsites even more so.

AI supports faster, more informed decision making, pinpointing or flagging the information project teams need, when they need it. This could include an alert when a worker isn’t wearing PPE to prevent costly injury, an update on the status of foundation work, or providing a 24-hour security report so contractors know a site is safe for work.

AI powered jobsite intelligence can surface the data that matters most, so site leaders avoid spending hours sifting through information or chasing updates via phone or email. They can wake up to an email recapping the status of the site, including hygiene and ground conditions, before their day even starts. The result is quick, simple, and actionable decisions.

Over 60 percent of construction firms experience delayed, scaled back, or canceled projects due to economic uncertainty, labor shortages, and supply chain disruption. As such, it’s increasingly important for contractors to have visibility into all areas of the project for more informed, strategic decision-making.

2. Maintain productivity amid labor shortages

The labor challenges facing construction weigh heavily on its productivity. 83% of construction companies report they have trouble hiring superintendents while 81% are struggling to hire project managers and supervisors.

This is significant – project managers and superintendents keep projects moving. Amid this shortage, site leaders are spread across more projects, making it difficult to have consistent visibility into each one simultaneously. By providing project leaders updates and analysis across jobsites, AI-powered jobsite intelligence gives them time back in the day.

A progress report summary can do the job of three phone calls and a 45-minute drive to verify the status of a cement pour, for example. If an issue on one site leaves them tied up, they still have visibility into their other projects. Time saved leads to improved impact, higher job satisfaction and ultimately easier recruiting of new talent.

3. Avoid losing knowledge from workplace changes

As a large portion of the construction workforce nears retirement, the industry runs the risk of losing intellectual property. By 2031, 41% of construction workers are expected to retire, while only 10% of current workers are under 25.

If experienced workers retire before new ones enter, new employees miss out on the chance to gain anecdotal knowledge from those industry veterans. The next best thing becomes learning from actual jobsite footage and data.

Project teams can use AI-powered jobsite intelligence to catalog visual data, capture the insights from veterans, and bundle as training materials.

This makes it possible to preserve decades of IP and pass it on to future generations of the workforce.

AI makes visual data intelligent, giving contractors a more productive way to work

AI plays a central role in advancing jobsite intelligence so project teams can unlock the insights of visual data.

Teams will gain the most value from a solution that is purpose-built for construction and provides the real-time insights that keep sites safe and secure. This will ultimately drive overall productivity and on-time project delivery.

We list the best job site.

This article was produced as part of TechRadar Pro Perspectives, our channel to feature the best and brightest minds in the technology industry today.

The views expressed here are those of the author and are not necessarily those of TechRadarPro or Future plc. If you are interested in contributing find out more here: https://www.techradar.com/pro/perspectives-how-to-submit