How AI Is transforming outage response during high traffic events

High traffic moments create some of the most demanding conditions that engineering teams face. Seasonal peaks such as major sales events or public holidays can bring levels of demand far beyond what systems experience day to day​.​ These sudden surges often expose weaknesses that are usually less detectable during normal operation.

Peak periods are also becoming more intense for retailers, ecommerce brands and the travel and hospitality sector, as year-end sales events have evolved into global spending moments.

Consumers are increasingly planning purchases around these events, which is concentrating demand into shorter and higher-pressure periods.

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These industries tend to feel this pressure especially strongly because customer behavior is so closely tied to digital performance. A site loading in one second can achieve conversion rates three times higher than a site that loads in five seconds, highlighting how sensitive these environments are to even minor degradations.

In these situations, businesses rely on a smooth digital experience to meet demand and maintain customer loyalty, which heightens the pressure on engineering teams to ensure systems remain stable under sustained and extremely concentrated demand.

As a result, organizations are turning to AI-assisted incident intelligence, with data showing it can cut recovery times by nearly 50 percent.

Much of this time save is determined in the opening minutes of an incident as teams try to understand what’s broken and where to focus first. That’s where AI is starting to become most valuable, especially during high‑traffic moments when speed and clarity really count.

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The first 20 minutes of an outage

The first moments of an outage often set the tone for how long disruption will last. Many teams still begin with manual checks to identify issues, but the sheer volume of alerts makes it difficult to gain a clear view of the problem this way.

Engineers turn to signals such as bounce rates, session drop offs and real user monitoring to understand how systems are behaving under pressure. However, these signals are often buried within a much larger flow of alerts that compete for attention. This avalanche makes it difficult to isolate the one that points to the root cause.

The challenge is not simply the volume of information but the complexity of modern environments. Even experienced engineers can struggle because modern systems contain many interdependent components. Problems can emerge in unexpected areas and teams frequently need to investigate several routes from the beginning, which continues to add delay.

Reducing alert noise under pressure

Modern environments generate large volumes of notifications, many of which are duplicates or low value alerts presented with the same urgency as critical issues.

Industry surveys report that 63 percent of organizations deal with duplicate alerts, making it harder to distinguish real problems from background noise.

During peak demand, this becomes even more difficult for engineers to manage. Between 20–30 percent of alerts are ignored or never investigated, simply because the volume is too high.

Under this pressure, response times become slower and trust weakens in alerting systems, leaving teams unsure which issues require immediate attention.

Observability’s impact on issue resolution

To address this, teams need a clearer view of what is actually happening across their systems.

Observability, combined with AI, goes beyond traditional network monitoring by connecting data across applications, infrastructure, and user experience to explain what is failing, and why. By linking related signals, teams can quickly identify the root cause of an issue and understand its impact on users. What may look like separate problems at first glance, such as CPU spikes, latency increases or error logs often point back to a single fault affecting multiple layers of the system.

Research shows that observability reduces overall alert noise by 27 percent compared with manual monitoring. When looking at repetitive, low-impact notifications that distract teams from genuine outages, known as ‘noisy alerts’, this impact becomes even clearer, with AI-enabled teams reducing these from over 70 percent to 46 percent.

The result is a shift from reactive firefighting to informed and targeted problem solving, allowing engineers to spend less time chasing symptoms and more time resolving the underlying cause.

How AI is reshaping performance during peak demand

Retail, e-commerce, travel and hospitality businesses all depend heavily on peak trading periods and even short disruption can impact overall earnings for the year. A high-impact outage costs retailers a median of $1 million per hour, per the 2025 Retail & eCommerce Observability Report by New Relic.

That financial exposure is driving a shift in how companies approach reliability. In 2025, 50% of retail respondents said AI was the primary reason they invested in observability – 11 points higher than the all-industry average. Retailers increasingly see AI as the mechanism for automating troubleshooting, accelerating post-incident reviews, and enabling remediation actions like rollbacks or configuration updates.

Investing in AI is translating directly into faster recovery. Mean Time to ​​​​Close (MTTC) shows how quickly teams can recover from disruption and is increasingly used as a measure of performance. During peak periods in May 2025, AI-enabled teams averaged 26.75 minutes per issue, compared with 50.23 minutes for non-AI users. Across the full calendar year, AI users resolved issues around 25 percent faster.

Beyond resilience, these gains free up engineering capacity – essential for delivering new features and supporting growth. On average, AI-enabled teams have been shown to ship code at an 80% higher frequency than non-AI users. During peak demand periods, this gap becomes even more visible, with non-AI teams averaging 87 deployments per day compared with up to 453 for AI-enabled teams.

The advantage of faster insight

Peak trading periods tend to expose how well teams can see what is happening and respond in real time. Observability and AI help by reducing noise and surfacing the signals that actually matter, making it easier to move from detection to resolution.

This ability to act with clarity under pressure is increasingly what separates leading teams from those that struggle when demand is at its highest.

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