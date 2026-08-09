NYT Connections hints and answers for Monday, August 10 (game #1156)

Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Sunday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Sunday, August 9 (game #1155).

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.

What should you do once you've finished? Why, play some more word games of course. I've also got daily Strands hints and answers and Quordle hints and answers articles if you need help for those too, while Marc's Wordle today page covers the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

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NYT Connections today (game #1156) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

BILLY GOAT

BALANCE DUE

WILLY-NILLY

MAIL DELIVERY

BILL TO

HELTER-SKELTER

WILL CALL

THE DEVIL

DOCTOR

STRANGE

ORDER NUMBER

ANY OLD HOW

MOBILE TICKET

UNIT PRICE

COLONEL SANDERS

PRINT-AT-HOME

AT RANDOM

NYT Connections today (game #1156) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: All over the place

All over the place GREEN: Methods of concert entry

Methods of concert entry BLUE: Parts of a request for payment sheet

Parts of a request for payment sheet PURPLE: Notable small beard owners

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

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NYT Connections today (game #1156) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: HAPHAZARDLY

HAPHAZARDLY GREEN: WAYS TO RECEIVE EVENT TICKETS

WAYS TO RECEIVE EVENT TICKETS BLUE: SECTIONS ON AN INVOICE

SECTIONS ON AN INVOICE PURPLE: FAMOUS GOATEES

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #1156) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #1156, are…

YELLOW: HAPHAZARDLY: ANY OLD HOW, AT RANDOM, HELTER-SKELTER, WILLY-NILLY

ANY OLD HOW, AT RANDOM, HELTER-SKELTER, WILLY-NILLY GREEN: WAYS TO RECEIVE EVENT TICKETS: MAIL DELIVERY, MOBILE TICKET, PRINT-AT-HOME, WILL CALL

MAIL DELIVERY, MOBILE TICKET, PRINT-AT-HOME, WILL CALL BLUE: SECTIONS ON AN INVOICE: BALANCE DUE, BILL TO, ORDER NUMBER, UNIT PRICE

BALANCE DUE, BILL TO, ORDER NUMBER, UNIT PRICE PURPLE: FAMOUS GOATEES: BILLY GOAT, COLONEL SANDERS, DOCTOR STRANGE, THE DEVIL

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: 1 mistake

The key to my “purple first” success today was saying aloud to myself “not by the hair on my chinny chin-chin”. This in turn made me think of Colonel Saunders and his resplendent white goatee and although I have never seen Doctor Strange I was pretty sure I’d seen a poster of Benedict Cumberbatch sporting some hair on his chinny chin chin.

The other groups I found much harder and I made a mistake assembling the green group.

I knew that the thread was something to do with buying tickets, but didn’t understand WILL CALL, so selected ORDER NUMBER.

In the process, I remembered a recent concert I went to where the only entry was via MOBILE TICKET, but my phone battery was at 1%; I made it in just as the screen died.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Sunday, August 9, 2026, game #1155)

YELLOW: TAKE A DIFFERENT APPROACH: CHANGE TACK, COURSE-CORRECT, RECALIBRATE, SHIFT GEARS

CHANGE TACK, COURSE-CORRECT, RECALIBRATE, SHIFT GEARS GREEN: CLASSIC CHILDREN'S BOOKS: CAPS FOR SALE, CORDUROY, GOODNIGHT MOON, MADELINE

CAPS FOR SALE, CORDUROY, GOODNIGHT MOON, MADELINE BLUE: MOVIE SUBGENRES: BUDDY COP, NEO-NOIR, SPACE OPERA, SPAGHETTI WESTERN

BUDDY COP, NEO-NOIR, SPACE OPERA, SPAGHETTI WESTERN PURPLE: THINGS PEOPLE TRY TO GET OUT OF: BAD DREAM, ESCAPE ROOM, JURY DUTY, LABYRINTH