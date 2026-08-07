Take-Two Interactive says it drew in $1.39 billion in sales during Grand Theft Auto 6 's pre-order period

Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick says the game had an "exceptional start to pre-orders"

Specific sales numbers are undisclosed, but Zelnick says "the level of pre-orders is unprecedented and astonishing"

Take-Two Interactive has reported earnings of $1.39 billion during Grand Theft Auto 6's pre-order period.

As reported by Variety, during a recent call with analysts, the Rockstar Games parent company said the sales were recorded from April 1 to June 30, the quarter in which it opened GTA 6 pre-orders. It's worth highlighting that pre-orders were open for just five days during this quarter, which makes them numbers especially astonishing.

Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick said that the game had an "exceptional start to pre-orders", but couldn't disclose specific sales numbers.

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"I can say that the level of pre-orders is unprecedented and astonishing, and we’re very grateful for that,” Zelnick said. “But they are so unprecedented that we just don’t know how it’ll translate into sales, which is a question I answered earlier. We genuinely don’t, and we just don’t believe in claiming victory before it occurs."

The publisher's $1.39 billion in total net bookings for the quarter wasn't broken down by title in the report, explaining the figure reflected “better-than-expected performance” from the NBA 2K, which was up 7%, and GTA franchises, which rose by 3%.

GTA 6 launches on November 19, and analysts have determined that the biggest game of all time could generate over $5 billion by the end of its launch week.

Video game market research firm Newzoo previously reported that the game earned roughly $180 million in digital pre-order sales across the US and the five largest European markets during the last week of June, which kicked off "the strongest pre-order campaign ever recorded."

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"Placed on the sales curve GTA 6 is likely to follow, that puts it on pace for $3.3 - $5.2 billion in cumulative global sales by the end of launch week," it said.

There is just under four months to GTA 6's launch, but fans will be able to get a fresh look at the game on August 27 with the premiere of 'Grand Theft Auto 6: An Extended Look' on Netflix.