Will we see Rhaenyra go full tyrant in House of the Dragon season 3's final episode?

House of the Dragon season 3 has reached its endpoint. Indeed, with its final episode due to air on numerous TV networks and streaming platforms shortly, we'll be bidding farewell to the Game of Thrones spin-off until its fourth and final season arrives in 2028.

But, let's deal with the here and now. Last week's chapter was full of explosive moments, including the revelation that Sunfyre is alive, Rhaenyra learning that Rhaena was responsible for Jace's death, and Ulf the White all but defecting to the Greens ahead of the long-awaited Battle of Tumbleton, among many other plot points. In short: this season's finale has got plenty of storylines to tackle and/or wrap up.

Thankfully, we don't have long to wait to see if it'll cap off the series' fieriest season yet. So, when will season 3 episode 8 premiere?

Latest Videos From TechRadar Watch full video here:

What is the launch time for House of the Dragon season 3 episode 8?

House of the Dragon | Episode 8 Preview | HBO Max - YouTube Watch On

Unless the HBO TV Original's release is unexpectedly brought forward, the final episode of House of the Dragon's third season will come out on Sunday, August 9 at 6pm PT / 9pm ET.

Well, that'll be the case in the US and Canada. Viewers in other nations will need to tune into their platform of choice on Monday, August 10 at the following times instead:

US — Sunday, August 9 at 6pm PT / 9pm ET

— Sunday, August 9 at 6pm PT / 9pm ET Canada — Sunday, August 9 at 6pm PT / 9pm ET

— Sunday, August 9 at 6pm PT / 9pm ET UK — Monday, August 10 at 2am BST

— Monday, August 10 at 2am BST India — Monday, August 10 at 6:30am IST

— Monday, August 10 at 6:30am IST Singapore — Monday, August 10 at 9am SGT

— Monday, August 10 at 9am SGT Australia — Monday, August 10 at 11am AEST

— Monday, August 10 at 11am AEST New Zealand — Monday, August 10 at 1pm NZST

Where can I watch House of the Dragon season 3 episode 8?

Loyalty is never free. pic.twitter.com/M4eUmN1E4oAugust 4, 2026

Just like every other entry, House of the Dragon season 3's next installment will premiere on HBO Max, aka one of the world's best streaming services, wherever it's available.

Admittedly, the Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) platform hasn't launched in every country yet. Nevertheless, there are other channels and streamers that it'll drop on across the globe.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Unsure of where you'll be able to find season 3 episode 8? Check out the list below:

US — HBO and HBO Max

— HBO and HBO Max Canada — Crave

— Crave UK — HBO Max, Sky Atlantic, and Now TV

— HBO Max, Sky Atlantic, and Now TV India — JioHotstar

— JioHotstar Singapore — HBO Max

— HBO Max Australia — HBO Max

— HBO Max New Zealand — HBO Max

Will there be a fourth season of House of the Dragon?

Behold me now. #HOTD pic.twitter.com/aEeoFT0fCkAugust 3, 2026

Yes. As I mentioned up top, House of the Dragon season 4 is not only already in development, but will also be the program's last hurrah.

Last November, House of the Dragon was one of many HBO TV shows that were renewed for another season. As part of that announcement, it was revealed that the Thrones prequel's final season will be ready to go at some point in 2028, too. Whether that's still the case remains to be seen but, if filming gets underway on House of the Dragon season 4 in early 2027 as expected, a 2028 launch will be more likely than not.

Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds.