Wordle today - hints, clues and answer for game #587, Friday, January 27

Wordle today offers a nice challenge that fits neatly between too easy and too hard - although you might find it leaning towards the latter if you don't choose the best Wordle start word.

In fact, there are a couple of complicating factors to today's game, so if you don't play carefully you could risk losing your streak. But I can help make sure that doesn't happen.

I'm a Wordle addict who's been playing since December 2021, so I can definitely help you solve Wordle today and improve your game for tomorrow. Read on for my hints and clues to Wordle #587.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about Wordle today and Wordle yesterday are below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

Wordle today (game #587) - hint #1 - Vowels

Wordle today has one vowel*

This is relatively unusual for Wordle - the game has an average of 1.75 vowels among its 2,309 answers.

The last game to have just one vowel in it was #581 on Saturday: BLURB.

* Note that by vowel we mean the five standard vowels (A, E, I, O, U), not Y (which is sometimes counted as a vowel too).

Wordle today (game #587) - hint #2 - first letter

The first letter in today's Wordle answer is W.

W is the 13th most common starting letter in Wordle, with 82 solutions beginning with this letter.

You'd have to go back all the way to Wordle #561, on Sunday 1 January, for the last time we had an answer that started with a W - in that case the solution was WHINE.

Wordle today (game #587) - hint #3 - repeated letters

There is one repeated letter in today's Wordle.

Repeated letters are quite common in the game, with 748 of the 2,309 Wordle answers containing one. That’s roughly 15%, meaning you'd get one every 6-7 games.

As it happens we last had one just yesterday, in game #586 (BEEFY).

Wordle today (game #587) - hint #4 - final clue

Still looking for clues for Wordle today? Don't worry, I'll give you one more hint for game #587.

Today's Wordle answer means to fret or torment.

If you just want to know the answer at this stage you can scroll down to see it, but I'd always recommend trying to solve it on your own first. We've got lots of Wordle tips and tricks to help you, including a guide to the best Wordle start words.

If you don't want to know the solution then DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER BECAUSE THE ANSWER IS DIRECTLY BELOW. So don't say you weren't warned!

Wordle today (game #587) - the answer

(Image credit: New York Times)

Wordle today was theoretically a tricky one, with an uncommon W at the start and a double-R in the middle.

WordleBot rated it at an average of 4.3, which is above the standard 4 that most games even out at. I managed it in 4/6 myself, so slightly below the average, despite a poor start that left me with 77 possible answers after my initial guess of CRATE.

With no vowels uncovered on my opening guess, I wanted to play a couple more on my second and went with ROUND. This proved quite fortunate, giving me a green O in position #2 and ruling out the R as the starting letter.

WordleBot said I now had just 7 possible solutions left, although I didn't know that at the time (you can only use WordleBot once the game is finished). However, I could see that there weren't many options, and came up with just 4 myself: WORRY, SORRY, LORRY and PORKY. The ones I missed were FORGO, MORPH and WORMY.

All of my options ended in a Y and three had a double R before that, so I decided to head down that path and played SORRY next. I wasn't right, but WORRY seemed a much more likely answer than the very British LORRY, and so it proved when all five letters turned green.

Hopefully you solved it too and found Wordle today to be a reasonably straightforward challenge.

Wordle yesterday (game #586) - hints

In a different time zone where it's still Thursday? Don't worry - I can give you some hints for Wordle #586 too.

Wordle yesterday had two vowels*

The first letter in yesterday's Wordle answer was B.

There was one repeated letter in yesterday's Wordle.

Yesterday's Wordle answer means heavily built.

Wordle yesterday (game #586) - the answer

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answer for Wordle today is… WORRY.

Wordle #586 was quite a tough one, with WordleBot stating that it took most people 4.6 guesses to solve it. That's really high: anything above 4 is more difficult than normal, and once you get past 4.5 you're into very hard territory.

There are a couple of reasons why it might have proved difficult. For starters, it has an F in the fourth position, something that only occurs in 35 of Wordle's 2,309 games. The double-E in the middle is not that uncommon - 59 games have an EE somewhere - but it still makes the word harder to guess.

Plus, as a word itself BEEFY isn't all that common; it's definitely on the slang side of things.

Fortunately, I got very lucky with my second guess after my opening CRATE left me with just a single yellow E.

My go-to second word in these situations is BLEND and that came up trumps, giving me a green B and green E and leaving me with just one possible solution. Lucky me!

Wordle answers: The past 50

I've been playing Wordle every day for more than a year now and have tracked all of the answers so I can help you improve your game. Here are the past 50 solutions starting with yesterday's answer.

What is Wordle?

If you're on this page then you almost certainly know what Wordle is already, and indeed have probably been playing it for a while. And even if you've not been playing it, you must surely have heard of it by now, because it's the viral word game phenomenon that took the world by storm last year and is still going strong in 2023.

We've got a full guide to the game in our What is Wordle page, but if you just want a refresher then here are the basics.

What is Wordle? Wordle challenges you to guess a new five-letter word each day. You get six guesses, with each one revealing a little more information. If one of the letters in your guess is in the answer and in the right place, it turns green. If it's in the answer but in the wrong place, it turns yellow. And if it's not in the answer at all it turns gray. Simple, eh? It's played online via the Wordle website (opens in new tab) or the New York Times' Crossword app (iOS (opens in new tab) / Android (opens in new tab)), and is entirely free. Crucially, the answer is the same for everyone each day, meaning that you're competing against the rest of the world, rather than just against yourself or the game. The puzzle then resets each day at midnight in your local time, giving you a new challenge, and the chance to extend your streak.