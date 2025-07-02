The Odyssey has a confirmed release date of July 17, 2026

The date was confirmed in a new poster

No trailer has been officially released online, but fans can see it at Jurassic World Rebirth showings

Christopher Nolan's new project, The Odyssey, joins a host of other new movies coming soon, but what's notable about the marketing is that so far, we've only officially been given the release date and a poster.

The good news is, we can confirm The Odyssey is slated for a July 17, 2026, release, so we can start counting down the days to the next big Nolan movie.

We've got a cool new poster, too, which you can take a look at below. It's quite minimalist, which we've come to expect from Nolan movies.

First poster for Christopher Nolan’s ‘THE ODYSSEY’In theaters on July 17, 2026. pic.twitter.com/0utuOcLFlHJuly 2, 2025

The bad news is, there's nowhere online you can officially watch the trailer as it hasn't been released by approved channels online. TechRadar is aware of recent leaks, and we won't be including links to what was posted online.

So, with leaked material being hit with copyright strikes, there's only one way fans can watch The Odyssey's first trailer through official channels.

How can we watch The Odyssey's trailer?

The highly anticipated trailer for The Odyssey is playing before another big Universal movie, Jurassic World Rebirth, so cinema goers are in for a treat before they head to see the latest installment of the dinosaur franchise.

Unfortunately, I was on the fence in my Jurassic World Rebirth review, but perhaps the opportunity to see the trailer will be enough to entice people into their local theater this week.

As always, we're in for a huge treat with the new Nolan movie, and the cast list is huge. The epic fantasy movie has an ensemble cast including Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, Lupita Nyong'o, Robert Pattinson, and Charlize Theron.

It is based on Homer's epic poem Odyssey, with the plot following Odysseus, the legendary Greek king of Ithaca, on his perilous journey home after the Trojan War.

Throughout the story, we follow his encounters with mythical beings such as Sirens and the witch-goddess Circe, as he heads to a long-awaited reunion with his wife, Penelope.

We have a while to wait for it to arrive in theaters, but with the trailer playing on the big screen, it's the closest we'll get to Nolan's latest blockbuster for now.