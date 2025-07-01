Together is finally coming to theaters - here are 3 reasons you shouldn't miss the body horror movie
This movie shines a horrifying light on codependent relationships
Together was one of my most anticipated new movies of 2025, and the acclaimed body horror has finally been given a release date outside of film festivals.
US audiences can catch it in theaters starting August 1, while UK viewers can watch it on August 15. Australian viewers have a little longer to wait, as the movie will be released on August 31 for them.
So far, there's no word on when it might hit one of the best streaming services, so it'll be a theatrical run for now. If you need horror movies to stream, check out 7 new horror movies on Prime Video, Shudder, HBO Max, and more in July 2025.
While it's a little while away, there's plenty of excitement ahead, and I'm here to share three reasons why you should add this horror movie to your watchlist ASAP.
1. It has 100% on Rotten Tomatoes
Alison Brie and Dave Franco star in the official trailer for #Together (🍅100%).In theaters July 30. pic.twitter.com/cUL05GP8pkMay 5, 2025
If you're one to keep an eye on Rotten Tomatoes ratings, you'll be happy to know that Together currently has a 100% score, indicating the movie has gone down incredibly well with critics.
The Hollywood Reporter wrote: "Director Shanks is in his devilishly playful element, while Brie and Franco throw themselves full force into a scenario that keeps getting weirder."
2. It relies on some excellent star power
"An unforgettable, epic horror." TOGETHER. Join us 7.30. pic.twitter.com/klfr0gASuxJune 30, 2025
Dave Franco and Alison Brie lead the cast of Together, and by the looks of things, most of the focus will be on them. Considering their strong track record, I'm excited to see how they do opposite each other in a horror movie.
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
I've been a massive fan of Brie since her work on Netflix's excellent BoJack Horseman and Horse Girl (unrelated despite the horse themes!), and I also really enjoyed Dave Franco's comedy work on The Disaster Artist, so I can't wait to see them in action here.
3. The plot is seriously messed up, which is great if you're a huge horror fan
Not only is TOGETHER 100% rated on @RottenTomatoes, it’s now rated R. Join us 7.30. pic.twitter.com/OPWiq2qYdyMay 1, 2025
Safe to say, we're not expecting Together to be a tame movie in the slightest, especially as the official X account gleefully revealed it was rated R for "violent/disturbing content" among others.
So, horror fans looking for some gnarly body horror will likely get it here, and the plot is just as wild. It reads: "a couple move to the countryside but find themselves encountering a mysterious force that horrifically causes changes in their bodies."
You can definitely put two and two together here, and considering it's called Together, we have some idea of where this is going. Yikes (and I mean that in the best way).
You might also like
Lucy is a long-time movie and television lover who is an approved critic on Rotten Tomatoes. She has written several reviews in her time, starting with a small self-ran blog called Lucy Goes to Hollywood before moving onto bigger websites such as What's on TV and What to Watch, with TechRadar being her most recent venture. Her interests primarily lie within horror and thriller, loving nothing more than a chilling story that keeps her thinking moments after the credits have rolled. Many of these creepy tales can be found on the streaming services she covers regularly.
When she’s not scaring herself half to death with the various shows and movies she watches, she likes to unwind by playing video games on Easy Mode and has no shame in admitting she’s terrible at them. She also quotes The Simpsons religiously and has a Blinky the Fish tattoo, solidifying her position as a complete nerd.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.