Ryan Reynolds has hinted that he'll appear in one or both of the next two Avengers movies

The Deadpool star sent fans into a frenzy with a cryptic Instagram post

The image and caption features call-backs to two of the most profitable Marvel films

Another day, another Avengers: Doomsday cast rumor – but, this time, it's a Marvel actor who's whipped fans into a frenzy over a possible appearance in the film.

Taking to Instagram overnight, Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds sparked a frenzied reaction from fans about his potential inclusion in the superhero flick.

Ordinarily, a post like this wouldn't be much to write home about. The image, which features a red, rebel-style version of the Avengers logo on top of the superteam's official emblem, might be viewed as nothing more than a call-back to Deadpool and Wolverine. That's the only Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) movie that launched in theaters last year, and it ended up making over $1 billion globally.

It's the caption accompanying said image that's excited MCU fans, though. Referencing a key line of dialog uttered by Clint Barton/Hawkeye in 2019's Avengers: Endgame, Reynolds wrote: "Don't do that. Don't give me hope".

The implication here, of course, is that Reynolds is suggesting The Merc With a Mouth could finally get his wish to join Earth's Mightiest Heroes to combat an otherworldly threat. Deadpool says as much in Deadpool and Wolverine's first act when he interviews for a place on the super-group's roster.

Reynolds wasn't part of Doomsday's initial 27-strong cast that was announced via a four-hour livestream in March. Less than 24 hours later, though, Marvel insisted "there's always room for more", thereby indicating that more cast additions might be made in the months ahead. If you're interested, here's a list of 17 other Marvel heroes I'd like to see in Avengers: Doomsday.

But I digress. Reynolds' latest social media post insinuates Deadpool will appear in a future Avengers movie, but I'm not sure he'll show up in Avengers 5. I think he'd serve a better purpose by being a big part of Avengers: Secret Wars instead.

Deadpool has already traversed the Marvel multiverse multiple times (Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Hear me out first. As I outlined in my Deadpool and Wolverine ending explained piece, the movie ends with the titular pair residing on Earth-10005. That's the parallel universe – one of many that exists alongside Earth-616, aka the MCU – that the bulk of the MCU Phase 5 film is set in.

Furthermore, Joe and Anthony Russo, who returned to the MCU to helm Doomsday and its sequel, told me that they're "drawing inspiration" from both of Marvel's 'Secret Wars' comic book series. I won't spoil the events of either literary works here – you can learn more about how they may influence Doomsday and its follow-up in the aforementioned linked-to article and my Fantastic Four: First Steps ending explained piece. The latter article reveals how the first Marvel Phase 6 movie might set up Doomsday's plot, so it's also worth reading.

Anyway, considering what's likely to happen in Doomsday (seriously, read the two articles linked above), it makes more sense for Deadpool to meet The Avengers in Secret Wars rather than shoehorn him into its predecessor. Doomsday is already going to be a busy film with so many characters in it. As I pointed out above, more heroes could be part of proceedings, so Marvel might be best served delaying Deadpool's team-up with The Avengers until Secret Wars to ensure the emotional pay-off – for the character and fans alike – is worth the wait.

But, what do you think? Has Reynolds all but confirmed Deadpool will appear in either or both Avengers movies? Which one would you prefer to see him in? Let me know in the comments. Then, check out my dedicated guide on Avengers: Doomsday for the latest news and rumors on the highly anticipated flick.