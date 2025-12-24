With Christmas almost upon us, this iBuyPower Element SE desktop is a great choice for 2026 if you want a capable PC without spending a fortune. It comes in under $900 at Walmart, and the specs are stronger than what you might expect for the price.

A lot of budget prebuilts still cut costs with 16GB of memory or older DDR4. This one includes 32GB of DDR5 RGB RAM, which helps with smooth multitasking, heavier games, streaming, and creative apps.

If you're like me and have loads of browser tabs open at all times, that extra memory will really come in handy.

Today's top iBuyPower Element SE desktop deal

Save 31% ($401) iBuyPower Element SE Desktop: was $1,300 now $899 at Walmart This iBuyPower Element SE desktop costs under $900 and includes an RTX 5060 Ti, a Ryzen 7 8700F, and 32GB of DDR5 RAM. It’s well suited for 1080p and 1440p gaming, multitasking, and creative work, with a 1TB NVMe SSD and Windows 11 Home included.

Powering the Element SE desktop is AMD’s Ryzen 7 8700F, an 8-core, 16-thread processor that handles gaming well and also has enough headroom for video editing, content creation, and everyday work.

Graphics are handled by the Nvidia GeForce RTX 5060 Ti with 8GB of VRAM, giving you modern features like ray tracing and DLSS.

It’s a good match for 1080p and 1440p gaming, and it can also help with GPU-accelerated workloads in popular creative software.

You also get a 1TB NVMe SSD, so Windows boots quickly and there’s plenty of space for games, apps, and large files.

Cooling is covered by iBuyPower’s AW4 tower air cooler and multiple RGB fans inside the Element SE case, which helps keep temperatures under control during longer sessions.

Windows 11 Home comes preinstalled, and the PC is Wi-Fi ready straight out of the box. iBuyPower also throws in a keyboard and mouse, which is handy if you’re starting from scratch.

There are tradeoffs. The RTX 5060 Ti’s 8GB of VRAM can get tight in some newer games titles if you push ultra textures at higher resolutions, and the Ryzen 7 8700F isn’t a top-tier chip.

That said, for under $900, this is an impressive mix of modern CPU, discrete graphics, 32GB DDR5 memory, and fast 1TB storage.