Forget spending hundreds on on top-end headphones for blocking out your co-workers in a noisy office. My beloved Anker Soundcore Q20i headphones are on sale for $40 (was $70) at Amazon.com.

In the UK, the Soundcore Q20i's are also down to £32 (was £50) at Amazon.co.uk for the Spring Deal Days sale.

The Q20is are the cans I live in everyday at work. I find the active noise-canceling is ideal for distraction-free focus, the built-in mic makes them perfect for video calls, and they neatly fold away for commuting and business travel. For that reason, these headphones have travelled the country and the world with me.

Now, if you're an audiophile, they may not be up there with the Sennheisers and Sony WH-1000XM6's of this world. But they're also nowhere near as expensive. And for the low price, I don't think anything can beat the audio quality and ANC here.

Save $30 Anker Soundcore Q20i : was $69.99 now $39.99 at Amazon As part of a Limited Time Deal, the Anker Soundcore Q20i's get a 43% discount - I'd say they were already fairly priced, but this deal makes these headphones even more attractive.

Save £18.02 Anker Soundcore Q20i : was £49.99 now £31.97 at Amazon The same headphones are on sale in the UK as part of the site's Spring Deal Days sale. I've checked and this is the lowest ever price (by a penny, as it happens).

The Soundcore Q20i headphones come in four distinct shades: black, white, blue, and pink (since I chiefly use them for work, I went for professional black).

They're comfortable, foldable, relatively lightweight, with a good sound quality that doesn't skimp on the bass. So, there's none of that tinniness you usually get from budget cans.

The Bluetooth headphones feature a 40-hour playtime, while I find the active noise-cancelation is excellent (my wife hates trying to talk to me when I've got these on).

On the left ear-cup is the power button and a noise-cancelation on/off button - by switching it off, you can extend the playtime to 60 hours.

On the right ear-cup, you'll find a broad volume rocker, and I have no issues hitting the right button every time thanks to the simple layout and textured central Play button.

Beneath these is the charging port and a 3.5mm audio jack, letting you use these wired as the aux cable comes in the box, too.

There's also some sort of Anker app integration which you may find useful for tinkering with the audio but I can honestly say I have never used once. For me, they worked well enough right out of the box.

Effectively, if you want a pair of commuter-friendly headphones that let you block out the noise of the office and conduct online meetings, these are an easy personal recommendation from me.

