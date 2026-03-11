Business landscape is about to undergo a seismic transformation driven by AI agents

Imagine software that doesn’t just follow instructions but thinks, plans, and adapts. This is the promise of AI agents. These aren’t just any software, they represent a fundamental shift in business operations.

AI agents function as autonomous digital workers, capable of reasoning, decision-making, and self-improvement. They communicate, collaborate, utilize tools, and adapt dynamically to their environments. In today’s fast-paced business landscape, this adaptability isn’t just an advantage, it’s essential.

Balakrishna DR (Bali) Social Links Navigation Global Services Head for AI and Industry Verticals, India at Infosys.

This isn't a sudden arrival

AI agents are evolving. Initially, we saw AI as a helper AI-Assisted systems gently guiding human decisions, offering smarter responses through chatbots, learning from each interaction. But the journey doesn't stop there.

Article continues below

We started with AI assistants and co-pilots, helping with better decision making like AI-powered chatbots improving customer interactions.

We are now advancing towards Autonomous AI Agents. These sophisticated systems are engineered to be self-sufficient, capable of managing entire tasks from initiation to completion. A key characteristic of Autonomous Agents is their ability to reason and plan.

They process and understand diverse information from text, images, sound, videos and even code, they leverage this understanding to make decisions and initiate actions independently. These agents can even operate collaboratively, working in concert to achieve complex objectives.

This evolution to autonomous agents represents a significant stride towards truly intelligent systems that can operate with independence and drive substantial real-world impact.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The future is collaborative, even for AI

Imagine not just one agent, but entire teams of agents working in concert. This is the power of Multi-Agent Frameworks. These frameworks use advanced AI to understand a problem, create a plan, and then deploy a specialized team of AI agents to execute that plan.

Each agent has a role i.e. a 'persona'. These personas include:

The Planner: Setting the high-level strategy

The Reasoner: Detailing the steps

The Actor: Getting the work

The Evaluator: Acting as quality control

Think of it as creating a video: the Planner sets the vision, the Reasoners write the script, the Actioners create the visuals, and the Evaluator ensures the final product is perfect. This team-based approach unlocks a new level of capability, allowing AI to tackle problems of immense complexity.

There’s no one-size-fits-all AI agent

Their design is highly adaptable to different tasks. They can follow various architectures based on communication, forming either centralized systems with a leading 'boss' agent or decentralized networks where agents work as equals.

Depending on agent roles, they can be specialized (heterogeneous) or uniform (homogeneous). Task decomposition can range from simple, step-by-step processes to dynamic, real-time adaptations.

Finally, integration architectures define how these agents interact with existing systems, whether through tight coupling or more flexible connections.

Key challenges in AI agent adoption

While AI agents hold immense potential, here are some of the key challenges businesses must address in order to harness their full value:

Workforce readiness: Teams need a blend of technical expertise and domain knowledge.

Teams need a blend of technical expertise and domain knowledge. Integration complexity: AI agents must fit seamlessly into existing workflows.

AI agents must fit seamlessly into existing workflows. Data governance: High-quality, well-managed data is crucial.

High-quality, well-managed data is crucial. Workflow reengineering: Processes must evolve to fully leverage AI agents.

Embedding Responsible AI Throughout the Agent Framework: Responsible AI principles should be embedded from the outset covering:

Clear boundaries of operation

Defined roles and context-specific behaviors

Communication protocols across agent-to-agent, agent-to-tool and agent-to-human interactions

Memory Segmentation, Encryption and Isolation, Logging and Auditing, Expiration/Retention Policies

Ongoing monitoring and evaluation

To ensure human alignment, we must embed:

Human-in-the-Loop (HITL): Ensuring human oversight in critical decisions.

Human-over-the-Loop (HOTL): Allowing AI to function independently but with periodic human review for long-term oversight and intervention when needed.

Reinforcement Learning with Human Feedback (RLHF): Enabling AI learns responsibly from real-world inputs.

The road ahead

The future of business operations is agentic, where AI doesn’t just execute tasks but thinks, strategizes and delivers meaningful impact. Organizations that embrace this shift today will lead the AI-powered enterprises of tomorrow.

We've featured the best AI website builder.

This article was produced as part of TechRadarPro's Expert Insights channel where we feature the best and brightest minds in the technology industry today. The views expressed here are those of the author and are not necessarily those of TechRadarPro or Future plc. If you are interested in contributing find out more here: https://www.techradar.com/news/submit-your-story-to-techradar-pro