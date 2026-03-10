What if the AI bubble pops?

Recently, the Bank of England issued its starkest warning yet about Artificial Intelligence valuations: the multi-trillion-dollar spending boom financed by debt risks unravelling.

Days earlier, Michael Burry (the investor who predicted the 2008 housing crash, popularized in 2015’s The Big Short) compared the AI boom to the dotcom bubble. Meanwhile, MIT researchers found that 95% of enterprise AI pilots deliver zero return.

The debate has moved from whether an AI bubble exists to what happens when it bursts.

But this framing misses the point. The question facing enterprise technology leaders has nothing to do with market valuations or popping bubbles. What matters is whether specific AI applications create measurable, sustainable value for your operations.

Answering that question needs a pragmatic, outcome-first mindset that prioritizes results over technological sophistication.

Enterprise technology trends emerge, mature, and occasionally implode. But the pattern repeats itself: transformative technology arrives, vendors rush to market with solutions, expectations inflate beyond reason, and businesses struggle to separate signal from noise.

AI follows this familiar arc, but the underlying capability remains real and substantial. The challenge lies in its implementation and focus.

Stop buying AI on spec

Enterprise AI deployments fail most often because teams optimize for the wrong target. Building AI capabilities that are technically impressive but operationally meaningless wastes resources and erodes confidence in the technology itself.

The test for any AI application should be simple: does this solve a customer problem better than anything else available?

This is a concrete principle in SAP operations. Operators managing complex landscapes face three critical challenges: detecting issues faster, identifying root causes, and recovering systems earlier.AI-driven interactions that address these specific pain points create tangible value.

Everything else amounts to technological theatre.

Consider what happens when a critical SAP system experiences an anomaly. Traditional monitoring generates alerts based on threshold breaches, leaving operators to sift through data, correlate events, and determine the impact.

An AI application that shortens this cycle by surfacing relevant context, identifying likely causes, and suggesting remediation steps delivers measurable value for that business. The operator resolves the issue faster, users experience less disruption, and the business itself maintains continuity.

That same principle applies across enterprise operations. AI applications should help people do their jobs better, instead of showcasing algorithmic sophistication. The moment you start justifying an AI investment based on the elegance of the model rather than the improvement in outcomes for your business, you've lost the plot.

Proving AI’s real-world returns

Outcome-driven AI implementation needs clear metrics tied to the end-user experience. For technical products, that translates to API reliability and performance. For business applications, that’s workflow continuity.

These metrics anchor decision-making and prevent teams from pursuing technical perfectionism without concrete business value.

Not every AI investment succeeds. Some applications that seem promising in development fail to deliver expected improvements in production. Others create value in unexpected ways.

The difference between high-performing enterprises and those struggling with AI deployment comes down to measurement discipline. Teams that track specific outcomes, learn from those failures, and adjust quickly, separate themselves from those chasing the latest technique without a clear purpose.

This measurement discipline also helps identify where AI applications create compounding value. Quality improvements and operational efficiency gains don't stand still; they accumulate over time.

An AI capability that reduces diagnostic time by 20% seems modest in isolation. But over months and years, that improvement compounds, freeing capacity for higher-value work and preventing operational debt.

Sorting AAA AI from the junk bonds

The enterprise AI landscape suffers from an overwhelming number of solutions searching for problems. Every vendor claims AI capabilities, most without demonstrating clear value. Technology leaders need a framework to minimize the hubbub and identify genuine opportunities.

Start by examining your most persistent operational pain points. Where do manual processes consume excessive time and effort? Where do recurring problems resist conventional solutions? Where does lack of visibility create risk? These problem areas represent potential AI opportunities, but only if you can define clear KPIs for success.

Next, demand proof of value before committing resources. Pilot projects should demonstrate measurable improvements in weeks. If an AI application cannot show tangible results quickly, it probably won't deliver value at scale. The technology has matured to the point where lengthy proof-of-concept phases don’t make sense.

Finally, resist the urge to deploy AI for its own sake. The question should always be whether AI solves the problem better than simpler alternatives. Sometimes it does. Often it doesn't. But organizations that maintain these disciplines avoid falling into the trap of treating AI as a troubleshooter.

Building the portfolio that survives the AI correction

Whether the market experiences a correction or continues its upward trajectory matters far less than how your business approaches AI deployment. The Bank of England and Michael Burry may prove prescient about valuations, but that shouldn't determine whether you invest in AI capabilities.

The MIT findings tell a different story: that most organizations are deploying AI poorly, not that the technology lacks value.

Focus on specific, measurable outcomes. Build metrics that capture end-user experience. Filter out technically impressive applications that create no operational value whatsoever.

Demand proof of results quickly. Sustainable AI value comes from solving real operational pain points, not from deploying AI because competitors are doing it or analysts recommend it.

The businesses that generate lasting value from AI will be those that maintain an unsentimental, outcome-driven approach. The others are chasing technological sophistication for its own sake. When the bubble eventually deflates, those practical applications will remain steadfast.

