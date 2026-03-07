Finding stability in an age of relentless AI innovation

AI has moved well beyond experimentation and into the operational core of modern businesses. The challenge today isn’t whether to adopt AI; it’s keeping up with the pace of change.

New models, evolving regulations, and fast‑shifting best practices mean the ground can move beneath an organization's feet in a matter of months.

A strategy that feels solid for one quarter can feel outdated the next. Leaders aren’t debating if they should move forward – they’re trying to figure out how to move quickly without losing control.

Eilon Reshef Social Links Navigation Co-founder and Chief Product Officer at Gong.

Companies are deploying systems, refining workflows and making decisions with real business impact, all while trying to anticipate what’s coming next. Against this constantly changing backdrop, success depends less on bold, one‑off bets and more on prioritizing clarity, stability and maybe most crucially, adaptability.

Navigating ‘drift’ and ‘drag’

Amid the pressure many are under to deploy AI, two forces have emerged that can quietly undermine even the most well‑intentioned AI efforts.

The first is drift – a loss of direction when teams chase new ideas, pilots or technologies without a clear, singular direction. It’s rarely deliberate. It happens when the external context shifts faster than internal alignment, or when enthusiasm outpaces clarity.

Picture a business getting caught up in the hype and encouraging everyone to build agents in their spare time. You’ll get a lot of fun ideas, but they’ll be disjointed and won’t ladder towards meaningful gains for the whole business.

The second is drag – the friction created by overly cautious governance, unclear ownership or risk‑averse processes that can’t keep up with the speed of innovation. It slows momentum, erodes confidence, and turns initial excitement into fatigue.

Both drift and drag stem from the same reality: organizations trying to stay in control of AI without letting their innovation stall in the process.

Getting that balance right starts with leadership setting a steady tone. Leaders don’t need perfect foresight into the future of AI’s capabilities and business impact, but they do need to articulate how it supports the organization's mission, what principles will guide its use and how teams should make decisions amid uncertainty.

A shared narrative keeps people aligned and moving in the same direction, even when the specifics inevitably evolve.

At the same time, stability cannot rely on rigid structures. The organizations that adapt best are the ones that empower small, adaptable groups to experiment and operationalize AI quickly.

These teams act as the organization's innovation engine, interpreting the constant flow of new developments and understanding which ones matter and which don’t.

They need the autonomy to test emerging tools, the mandate to challenge assumptions and support to translate those insights into real-world applications for the good of their organization.

Prioritizing trust & governance

The pace of AI’s evolution also naturally raises questions about what can go wrong, whether its outputs are reliable, and how it generates responses . Alongside finding ways to streamline adoption, organizations also need to prioritize instilling trust among their teams for AI to have the greatest impact.

Employees must feel comfortable that AI is augmenting their judgement, not replacing it without explanation, and customers want assurances that AI tools protect their privacy and information. This kind of trust doesn’t stem from grand statements, but through consistent transparency about all aspects of an AI tool or solution.

Governance plays a crucial role here, but only if it is designed as an enabler rather than a bottleneck. When governance is invisible, slow or punitive, it amplifies drag and stifles creativity. But when it’s clear, responsive and visibly supportive of innovation, it provides guidelines rather than handcuffs.

Effective governance structures are also adaptable, evolving as quickly as AI does.

Staying ahead, staying adaptive

Ultimately, the companies with fluid, constantly changing AI strategies will thrive, while those imposing rigid rules upon themselves will see their innovation stagnate – slowed by drag or thrown off-course by drift.

Dynamic strategies that are continuously tested, iterated on, and refined will underpin the most resilient organizations in the age of AI. Organizations have long talked about needing to be ‘nimble’ and ‘agile’, AI will put that to the test.

Adaptability is no longer a nice-to-have, it is a competitive differentiator. The pace of AI innovation will not slow down, and the gap between those who can adjust fluidly and those who cannot will only widen.

