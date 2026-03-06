This Core Ultra U5-125H Windows 11 Pro laptop with 32GB of DDR5 RAM and a 1TB SSD is a powerhouse for creatives and professionals — and it's under $1000 right now
Geekom GeekBook X14 Pro Laptop is a powerhouse in portable form
Geekom is best known for its compact mini PCs, but it also makes laptops, and one of them has just received a massive price cut.
Right now the Geekom GeekBook X14 Pro laptop is $944.10 (was $1399) at Best Buy. And that's a massive discount for a Windows 11 Pro laptop with high-end specs and a gorgeous OLED display.
When we tested out this laptop, we called it a "sleek premium styled laptop with the latest AI enhanced engine at an affordable price point." It even impressed us during creative workloads - and though there was some waiting when using DaVinci Resolve, it tackled everything we threw at it, earning 4.5 stars in our review and a TechRadar Pro Highly Recommends badge.
The GeekBook X14 Pro runs on Intel’s Core Ultra U5-125H processor, a 14-core chip with boost speeds up to 4.5GHz. Paired with 32GB of LPDDR5x RAM running at 7500MHz, it has plenty of muscle for heavy multitasking, creative apps, and demanding work.
Powered by Intel’s Core Ultra U5-125H processor, this slim 14-inch laptop pairs 32GB LPDDR5x RAM with a fast 1TB PCIe SSD for quick multitasking. The 2.8K OLED display offers deep blacks, vivid color, and a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. At just 2.2lbs, it stays portable while still delivering long battery life and solid connectivity.
It comes with a sizable 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD, which keeps boot times quick and makes file transfers feel snappy.
The 14-inch OLED display delivers a crisp 2880 x 1800 resolution, deep blacks, and 100% DCI-P3 color coverage, which creatives will appreciate when working with photos or video.
A 120Hz refresh rate also keeps motion smooth, whether you’re scrolling through documents or watching video.
The laptop measures just 0.23 inches thin and weighs 2.2lbs, so it’s easy to slip into a bag and carry all day. Despite the slim build, it still packs a 72Wh battery that lasts up to 16 hours between charges.
For connectivity, the laptop offers two USB4 ports for fast data transfers and video output, along with HDMI and a USB-A port for older accessories. There’s also a fingerprint reader for quick sign-ins and a physical camera shutter for privacy.
Audio comes from dual speakers with DTS:X Ultra support, offering clearer and richer sound than the average laptop.
Windows 11 Pro is pre-installed, and the system also supports AI features through Intel’s integrated NPU and Copilot integration.
In our review, we said “you’re looking for a very decent, premium-styled 14-inch Windows laptop for work and some light creative and gaming use, then the GeekBook X14 Pro is a superb option.” At this reduced price, it's an absolute steal too.
